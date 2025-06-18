403
Putin supports international Russian language center
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed strong support for the creation of a centralized organization dedicated to promoting and supporting the Russian language worldwide. The proposal was made by Nikita Gusev, head of the Pushkin State Russian Language Institute, during a State Council meeting focused on language promotion.
Putin called the idea “a good suggestion” and emphasized that it deserves serious consideration. He promised to task his administration and government with exploring the project and providing the necessary backing.
While Moscow already promotes the Russian language internationally through various initiatives, Putin said the establishment of a specialized center would enhance these efforts.
“We need to work hard to strengthen the Russian language’s standing and boost Russia’s influence in global culture,” Putin told attendees during the video conference held just before Russian Language Day, celebrated on June 6 in honor of Aleksandr Pushkin, the father of modern Russian literature.
Putin also highlighted that commemorating important anniversaries of famous Russian writers is one of the most effective ways to promote Russian language and literature both domestically and abroad.
The Pushkin Institute notes that, as of 2014, Russian ranked as the ninth most spoken language globally, with more than 255 million speakers.
