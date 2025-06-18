Ferrovanadium Market Research 2025-2030: New Tariffs Promote Domestic Production, Boosting Local Supply Chains
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|196
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$4.51 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5.79 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Ferrovanadium Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Chemical Industry
8.2.1. Catalyst
8.2.2. Redox Flow Battery
8.3. Foundry
8.3.1. Iron Foundry
8.3.2. Steel Foundry
8.4. Steel Production
8.4.1. Basic Oxygen Furnace
8.4.2. Electric Arc Furnace
8.4.3. Induction Furnace
9. Ferrovanadium Market, by Grade
9.1. Introduction
9.2. FeV50
9.3. FeV60
9.4. FeV80
10. Ferrovanadium Market, by Source
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Iron Ore
10.3. Steel Scrap
10.4. Vanadium Slag
11. Ferrovanadium Market, by End Use Industry
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Aerospace
11.3. Automotive
11.4. Construction
11.5. Pipeline
12. Ferrovanadium Market, by Form
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Lumps
12.3. Pellets
12.4. Powder
13. Americas Ferrovanadium Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. United States
13.3. Canada
13.4. Mexico
13.5. Brazil
13.6. Argentina
14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Ferrovanadium Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United Kingdom
14.3. Germany
14.4. France
14.5. Russia
14.6. Italy
14.7. Spain
14.8. United Arab Emirates
14.9. Saudi Arabia
14.10. South Africa
14.11. Denmark
14.12. Netherlands
14.13. Qatar
14.14. Finland
14.15. Sweden
14.16. Nigeria
14.17. Egypt
14.18. Turkey
14.19. Israel
14.20. Norway
14.21. Poland
14.22. Switzerland
15. Asia-Pacific Ferrovanadium Market
15.1. Introduction
15.2. China
15.3. India
15.4. Japan
15.5. Australia
15.6. South Korea
15.7. Indonesia
15.8. Thailand
15.9. Philippines
15.10. Malaysia
15.11. Singapore
15.12. Vietnam
15.13. Taiwan
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
16.3. Competitive Analysis
16.3.1. Glencore PLC
16.3.2. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
16.3.3. Tsingshan Holding Group Co., Ltd.
16.3.4. Qinghai Salt Lake Industry Co., Ltd.
16.3.5. Gansu Qiankun Vanadium & Titanium Co., Ltd.
16.3.6. Ferroglobe PLC
16.3.7. AccMet Materials, Inc.
16.3.8. Evraz PLC
16.3.9. Sichuan Chuangma Technology Co., Ltd.
16.3.10. voestalpine AG
