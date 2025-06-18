Bhopal's Meme-Famous '90-Degree' Bridge To Be Redesigned

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, June 18 (IANS) The controversial railway over-bridge at Bhopal's Aishbagh area, known for its sharp 90-degree turn, is set for a redesign following national criticism through social media trolls and safety concerns.

Public Works Department (PWD) sources confirmed that the bridge, which has become a viral subject of memes and ridicule on social media, will be reengineered in consultation with the Indian Railways.

“An official statement will come soon,” said the sources.

Although the structure itself is not deemed structurally unsound, authorities aim to correct its severe turning radius to prevent the risk of vehicles skidding or falling. The bridge, located in a densely populated part of the city, was intended to ease congestion and streamline rail-crossing delays. However, its awkward alignment has sparked serious concerns about vehicular safety.

Motorists have expressed confusion and discomfort navigating the sudden turn, while experts warn that the design poses a substantial hazard, especially during poor visibility or high-speed movement.

Following widespread controversy, the railway department has approved a redesign of the overbridge. With this approval, the bridge's width will be expanded by three feet.

As part of the revised plan, the existing footpath will be dismantled, and the central divider will be removed to allow for a more functional alignment and improved turning radius. The adjustments aim to reshape the structure for safer vehicular movement.

Responding to widespread criticism, PWD Minister Rakesh Singh ordered a formal investigation by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The agency's report recommends that vehicles should not exceed speeds of 35 to 40 km per hour while crossing the structure. Any increase beyond that could result in accidents, particularly given the lack of banking or gradual curvature.

Authorities have now decided to modify the bridge's geometry without demolishing the entire structure.

Simultaneously, accountability is being pursued for those responsible for the original design, which failed to incorporate basic traffic engineering principles such as appropriate turning radius, signage strategy, and visibility standards.

The case of the Aishbagh bridge highlights the broader issue of infrastructure planning under urban constraints, where space limitations often lead to compromises that pose real dangers.

As the redesign process begins, civic agencies are being urged to prioritise user safety and engineering soundness over rapid execution. Public scrutiny, it appears, is forcing overdue course correction.