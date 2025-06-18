Local Revenues Rise By JD192.7M In First Third Of 2025 To JD3.3B

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The public finance data on Tuesday showed an increase in local revenues by about JD192.7 million during the first four months of 2025 to reach JD3.307 billion, compared with JD3.115 billion for the same period last year.

Tax revenues during the January-April period of 2025 amounted to JD2.451 billion, and general tax collections on goods and services amounted to JD1.4 billion, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The data revealed that taxes on income and profits amounted to JD937.4 million, real estate sale tax reached JD33.2 million, while taxes on trade and international transactions stood at JD80.2 million.

Non-tax revenues amounted to JD856.1 million during the first four months of 2025, the data showed.

The general budget recorded a fiscal deficit, after grants, that reached JD469.2 million during the first four months of 2025, compared with a financial deficit of JD345.1 million during the same period of 2024.

The increase in the deficit came as a result of the increase in capital spending within the allocations estimated in the general budget law by JD84 million compared with the same period last year.

According to the public finance data, the general budget without grants, recorded a fiscal deficit of up to JD490.8 million against a fiscal deficit of JD405.9 million during the same period of 2024.

The ratio of government debt to GDP is forecast to decline at the end of June to hover around its rates at the end of last year, after the Ministry of Finance repays the Eurobonds worth $1 billion that mature next June, Petra reported.