DB Investing Partners With Sumsub To Enhance Client Onboarding And Compliance Standards
With operations spanning across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia, DB Investing continues to strengthen its infrastructure to serve clients globally with high standards. Through Sumsub's advanced identity verification technology, DB Investing will now screen all clients using automated KYC (Know Your Customer), AML (Anti-Money Laundering), and KYB (Know Your Business) solutions.
Gennaro Lanza, CEO of DB Investing, said: "Partnering with Sumsub is a natural step forward in our vision of becoming a fully regulated, secure, and customer-centric platform. With Sumsub's technology, we ensure every client is verified accurately, securely, and in compliance with international regulations. This is not just about meeting standards-it's about building trust."
Sumsub's AI-powered compliance tools offer real-time verification, fraud detection, and a seamless user experience. This partnership will allow DB Investing to: - Accelerate the onboarding process - Prevent identity fraud and mitigate financial crime risks - Ensure compliance with global and regional regulatory frameworks
Peter Sever, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Sumsub, commented: "We're proud to support DB Investing's growth with our full-cycle verification and compliance platform. Our shared goal is to make the financial ecosystem safer and more transparent for users worldwide, balancing innovation, fraud protection and seamless user experience to ensure a secure digital future to both users and companies."
This collaboration is part of DB Investing's broader mission to integrate cutting-edge technology with best-in-class regulatory practices, delivering a secure and efficient investing experience.
About DB Investing
DB Investing is a global financial services firm offering access to 10,000+ trading instruments including stocks, ETFs, bonds, forex, and crypto. Regulated in several
jurisdictions, including the UAE (ESCA), Seychelles (FSA), and Canada (FINTRAC), DB Investing has a strong international presence and is continuously expanding across LatAm and Asia.
About Sumsub
Sumsub is a full-cycle verification and ongoing monitoring platform that secures the whole user journey. With Sumsub's customizable KYC, KYB, Transaction Monitoring, Fraud Prevention and Travel Rule solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs, and protect your business.
Sumsub has over 4,000 clients across the fintech, crypto, transportation, trading, edtech, e-commerce and gaming industries including Duolingo, Bitpanda, Wirex, Avis, Bybit, Vodafone, Kaizen Gaming, and TransferGo.
