Electricity Transmission Poles Market Trends And Investment Opportunities 2025-2029 & 2034 - Valmont Industries, Stella-Jones, Koppers Holdings, Sabre Industries, And Maclean Power Systems Dominate

This Electricity Transmission Poles Market report delivers an in-depth analysis of the market's key characteristics, including size, growth potential, and segmentation. It provides a detailed breakdown of the market across major regions and leading countries, highlighting historical data and future growth projections. The report also examines the competitive landscape, market share insights, emerging trends, and strategic developments shaping the market.



The electricity transmission poles market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $7.68 billion in 2024 to $8.21 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to the increasing number of factories across various industries, the expansion of urban infrastructure, the growing demand for reliable and efficient electricity transmission systems, the shift toward renewable energy sources, and higher government investments in energy infrastructure.

The electricity transmission poles market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $10.63 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth projected during the forecast period can be attributed to increased public and private investments, the growing popularity of cement, rising electricity consumption, the increasing demand for efficient energy distribution, and the adoption of sustainable practices. Key trends expected to shape this period include advancements in the global energy sector, technological innovations, smart grid initiatives, the integration of smart technologies, and the incorporation of renewable energy sources.

The transition to renewable energy is expected to significantly boost the growth of the electricity transmission poles market. For example, in January 2025, the European Environment Agency reported that in 2023, renewable energy accounted for 24.5% of the EU's total energy use, up from 23.5% in 2022, with the goal of reaching 42.5% by 2030. As a result, the shift towards renewable energy is driving the demand for electricity transmission poles.

Companies in the electricity transmission poles market are focusing on expanding their manufacturing facilities to increase production capacity, enhance supply chain efficiency, and meet the growing need for durable, high-performance transmission poles. For example, in December 2024, Southwestern Electric Power Company, a US-based provider of electricity transmission poles, launched a comprehensive pole replacement initiative aimed at strengthening its distribution network. The project, which began in Texas and will extend across Louisiana and Arkansas, involves replacing 21,634 poles over the course of three years. With additional funding planned for 2025, the project is designed to ensure long-term reliability and improve service, with a particular focus on upgrading poles to withstand severe weather and environmental conditions.

In April 2024, Arcosa Inc., a US-based construction engineering company, acquired Ameron Pole Products LLC for $180 million. This acquisition allows Arcosa to expand its infrastructure product range, including traffic and telecom structures, and strengthen its position in the concrete and steel lighting pole market. The move is part of Arcosa's broader strategy to accelerate the growth of its Engineered Structures segment and pursue additional acquisitions that complement its focus on higher-growth markets. Ameron Pole Products LLC is a US-based manufacturer of concrete and steel poles used in various infrastructure applications.

North America was the largest region in the electricity transmission poles market in 2024. The regions covered in electricity transmission poles report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the electricity transmission poles market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain. Report Scope Markets Covered:

1) by Material: Wood; Cement; Steel

2) by Area: Rural; Urban

3) by Application: Street Lighting; Heavy Power Lines; Sub transmission Lines; Energy Transmission and Distribution; Telecommunication; Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) Wood: Treated Softwood Poles; Treated Hardwood Poles; Laminated Wood Poles

2) Cement: Pre-Stressed Concrete Poles; Reinforced Concrete Poles; Spun Concrete Poles

3) Steel: Galvanized Steel Poles; Lattice Steel Towers; Tubular Steel Poles

Key Companies Profiled: Valmont Industries Inc.; Stella-Jones Inc.; Koppers Holdings Inc.; Sabre Industries Inc.; MacLean Power Systems Inc.

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments. Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $10.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

