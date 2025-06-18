Lawmakers Face Referendum Pressure After 54,000 Thai Signatures

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A coalition of civic groups has presented the Election Commission with over 54,000 signatures demanding a public vote on the Entertainment Complex Business Act, a proposed law to legalise integrated resorts with casinos in Thailand. The petition surpasses the 50,000-signature threshold mandated by the National Referendum Act, compelling authorities to verify the submissions within 30 days.

The campaign, led by the Stop Gambling Foundation and allied organisations, began gathering support in January and reached its goal in May after approximately 120 days of mobilisation. On submission day, activists including Thanakorn Khomkrit, the foundation's secretary-general, and youth representative Wasinee Sonsaeb, arrived at the Commission's offices in Bangkok backed by over 100 civil society figures.

Proponents of the law argue it would generate substantial economic advantages. Cabinet estimates suggest that legal casinos in integrated resorts could add between US$3.5 billion and $7 billion annually to tourism revenue, attract nearly US$3 billion per development, create thousands of jobs, and lift tourist numbers by 5–10%. The government also contends such regulation might curb illegal gambling and bolster the national economy.

Yet critics argue the bill was neither debated during the 2023 election campaign nor subjected to meaningful public consultation. Thanakorn Khomkrit warned that proceeding with casino legislation without a public mandate could pose political dangers and exacerbate societal tensions, especially given concerns around sufficiency-economy principles. He urged that a referendum would lend legitimacy to both the government and investors, reducing public resistance.

Echoing those views, Wasinee Sonsaeb cautioned that legalising casinos and online gambling“would be handing down a sinful legacy to our children,” warning that current proposals echo past mistakes instead of learning from thorough consultation seen in jurisdictions like Singapore.

Under the referendum law, once the commission validates the signatures, the petition will be forwarded to the Cabinet Secretariat for consideration. The Cabinet must then approve a referendum before legislation may proceed.

The bill's political trajectory has already faced obstacles. Introduced to Cabinet on 13 January, it received preliminary approval; however, debate was postponed until Parliament's July session following resistance from coalition members and public protests. Proposed safeguards include a 5,000‐baht entry fee for Thai nationals with a minimum bank deposit of 50 million baht, along with capping casino space at 5% of each complex.

Economic modelling from Thailand's Fiscal Policy Office projects that integrated resorts could draw 5–20% more foreign visitors and increase per-visitor spending from 40,000 to 60,000 baht. International gaming giants including Las Vegas Sands, MGM, Wynn, Genting, and Galaxy have reportedly expressed interest, particularly in the Bangkok market.

Still, public opposition remains fierce. Alongside concerns about youth exposure and gambling dependency, critics emphasise that transparency demands more extensive public dialogue. A January poll found nearly half the population doubted the bill would pass because of widespread disapproval.

