UAE's ADNOC To Unleash $440Bn Energy Surge In US

Abu Dhabi's state‐owned oil giant ADNOC has unveiled plans to escalate its U.S. energy investments six‐fold over the next decade, targeting a total of $440 billion. Speaking in Washington on 17 June, Sultan al‐Jaber, ADNOC Chief Executive and UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, declared that the American market is“not just a priority; it is an investment imperative” for the company's global expansion.

Al‐Jaber underlined the urgency of the move, emphasising that artificial intelligence represents a“once‐in‐a‐generation investment opportunity.” He pointed out that the growth of data centres driven by AI will demand substantial power-“The next stage of evolution” in energy consumption, he said. The planned investments will span a wide spectrum: anchor stakes in the largest liquefied natural gas facility in Texas, petrochemical plants, and the deployment of 5.5 gigawatts of renewable energy paired with storage systems“from coast to coast”.

ADNOC's international investment arm, XRG, is cementing its presence with a new Washington office, aimed at steering these high‐stakes ventures. XRG has already struck a deal with Occidental's 1PointFive for a direct air capture project in Texas, with potential investment reaching $500 million. Additional widescale cooperation includes agreements to develop U.S. gas, LNG, specialty chemicals and energy infrastructure.

The announcement synchronises with a broader bilateral strategy: in March, senior UAE officials committed to a ten‐year, $1.4 trillion investment framework in the U.S., covering sectors such as AI, energy, semiconductors and manufacturing. As part of that pact, U.S. companies agreed to invest $60 billion in UAE energy assets. The XRG–Occidental partnership, as well as other collaborations involving ExxonMobil, Japanese firms Inpex and JODCO, is expected to expand capacity at Abu Dhabi's major offshore oil field, Upper Zakum.

At the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum in Washington, al‐Jaber addressed the broader challenge of powering AI, stating that U.S. energy infrastructure must undergo a“system‐wide shift” to keep pace. He highlighted the need to hyperscale energy supply-from gas, renewables with storage and nuclear-to meet the projected requirement of 50–150 GW of new capacity just in the next five years. He warned against prematurely retiring existing power plants, advocating instead for grid modernisation and rapid permitting for new infrastructure.

Environmental groups have voiced concern that the surge in AI‐driven energy demand could lead to rising carbon emissions unless clean energy is prioritised. In response, al‐Jaber suggested that AI could, in fact, offer solutions-optimising grid efficiency and managing load fluctuations, effectively“unlocking its own energy challenge”.

The energy‐AI summit ENACT, hosted by XRG and MGX alongside the Atlantic Council, gathered leading figures from across the energy, tech and finance sectors. Delegates, including representatives from Exxon, OpenAI and BP, discussed mid‐ and long‐term strategies to address the escalating power needs of hyperscale data centres.

These developments are set against a backdrop of rising instability in the Middle East, where al‐Jaber cautioned that energy remains a“cornerstone of peace, stability and prosperity,” signalling that the new chapter of collaboration aims to underpin global energy security.

For the U.S., the influx of investment promises a host of benefits: large‐scale infrastructure expansion, high‐task employment, and reinforced energy resilience. Projects under the UAE umbrella-from LNG plants to hydrogen and carbon capture initiatives-are poised to generate thousands of jobs, while U.S. energy firms gain access to new development avenues both at home and back in the Gulf.

Yet questions remain. Policy experts stress that realisation of al‐Jaber's ambitious vision will depend heavily on ensuring timely regulatory approvals and creating an effective risk environment for private capital. Moreover, balancing fossil fuel commitments with the drive toward decarbonisation will require clear direction from both governments and industry stakeholders.

