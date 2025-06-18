Miso Robotics Partners With Roboworx To Scale Fast Food Automation Rollout

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Miso Robotics selects Roboworx to provide integration services for its fast food robots

June 18, 2025 by Sam Francis

Miso Robotics , a provider of restaurant robots and AI kitchen automation, has signed up robot field service organization Roboworx to provide installation, maintenance and ongoing support for Miso's restaurant automation systems.

This collaboration combines Miso's cutting-edge AI-powered Flippy Fry Station robots with Roboworx's nationwide network of robot technicians to provide restaurant operators with a complete, powerful and reliable solution, and a rapid return on investment (ROI).

With the restaurant industry facing persistent labor shortages and operational challenges, automation has become essential for improving efficiency, reducing food waste, and enhancing customer satisfaction.

Flippy Fry Station, powered by Miso's proprietary Kitchen AI, delivers 99 percent uptime with“self-healing” capabilities.

The robots automate the undesirable and hazardous tasks of cooking fried foods such as French fries, onion rings, chicken, and tacos with precision and consistency.

Additionally, Flippy creates safer work environments and expands labor flexibility because the robot can be operated by employees under age 18 in compliance with federal regulations.

Rebecca Davis, VP of operations, Miso Robotics, says:“Our goal at Miso is to deliver 'day one ROI' to our customers through reliable, intelligent automation.

“To scale effectively, we needed a service partner with deep robotics expertise and a national reach.

“Roboworx's proven track record and technical expertise make it the ideal partner to ensure our systems are deployed and maintained to the highest standard.”

Miso's robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) model offers Flippy Fry Stations with no upfront costs and a monthly fee that is often less than the cost of a full-time employee.

Flippy Fry Stations are currently deployed in 20 locations, including Jack in the Box and White Castle restaurants, with weekly deployments scheduled through the end of September.

Rollout plans leverage Roboworx for both new installations and installed base

Under the agreement with Miso, Roboworx will support both new installations and the existing installed base of Flippy Fry Stations.

Roboworx's field service technicians will lead deployments, conduct preventative maintenance, provide on-demand service, and perform regular customer success check-ins, ensuring each system delivers maximum value.

The collaboration allows Miso to focus on advancing its technology, while Roboworx ensures operational excellence in the field.

Jeff Pittelkow, managing director, Roboworx, says:“Miso's automation platform is powerful and intuitive, but like any sophisticated systems, it requires knowledgeable support to deliver its full potential.

“As the service backbone of Miso's nationwide rollout, we're helping the company set a new standard for restaurant automation – and helping it and its customers thrive.”