Statement From Co-Chairs Of The UN High-Level International Conference On The Peaceful Settlement Of The Question Of Palestine And The Implementation Of The Two-State Solution
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A statement was released today Co-Chairs of the United Nations High-Level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, France and Saudi Arabia, and of the Co-Chairs of its Working Groups,
Qatar, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Mexico, Norway, Senegal, Spain, Turkiye, United Kingdom, the European Union, and the League of Arab States, as follows:
We express our deep concern over the recent developments and continued escalation in the region, which has regrettably necessitated the decision to suspend the United Nations High-Level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution. These events are a stark reminder of the fragility of the current situation and the urgent need to restore calm, uphold international norms, and reinvigorate diplomacy.
In light of these circumstances, we reaffirm our full commitment to the objectives of the Conference and to continuing its work without interruption. The Roundtables, to be convened shortly, will proceed as an integral part of the Conference process. Building on the contributions of the Working Groups, they will serve to consolidate clear and coordinated commitments and reaffirm the collective resolve to implement the two-State solution.
The Co-Chairs will announce the convening of the high-level segment at the soonest possible opportunity, in line with their commitment to continuing the work and objectives of the Conference.
Now more than ever, the situation compels us to double our efforts to call for upholding international law, respecting the sovereignty of states, and advancing peace, liberty, and dignity for all peoples of the region. We remain resolute in our shared determination to support all efforts to bring an end to the war in Gaza, achieve a just and lasting resolution of the Palestinian question through the implementation of the two-State solution, and ensure stability and security for all countries in the region.
