QRCS, OCHA Activate Therapeutic Nutrition Programmes In Syria

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With funding from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is conducting a project to improve access to comprehensive nutrition and infant and young child feeding during emergencies.

The overall objective of the project is to save lives and reduce mortality and morbidity rates among the most vulnerable groups in northwestern Syria, particularly under-five children and pregnant and lactating women in conflict-affected areas.

To ensure the early detection of acute malnutrition, the project involves screening, provision of preventive nutritional supplements, and referral of severe and complicated cases to specialized therapy centers.

Also, community-based nutrition services are provided in accordance with the approved protocols and standard operation procedures in emergencies.

Comprising 48 health workers in total, nine rapid response teams (RRTs) and 15 mobile teams are deployed to reach out to conflict-affected populations in the remotest and most vulnerable areas.

At the same time, the project adopts interactive and community-based awareness-raising techniques that promote proper health and nutrition behaviors, thus ensuring a sustainable post-execution impact. The project is expected to reach out to more than 212,000 direct beneficiaries in 26 villages and camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs), including approximately 80,000 children and 60,000 pregnant or breastfeeding women.