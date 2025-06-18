403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hamas Criticizes US Threats Against Iran
(MENAFN) The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has fiercely denounced the United States for issuing military threats toward Iran, amidst mounting friction in the region.
The group cautioned that such measures could heighten instability across the Middle East.
In a formal declaration issued on Wednesday, Hamas described the American warnings and continuous Israeli assaults as "a blatant violation of international law and a direct threat to regional and global peace and security.”
The organization criticized both Washington and Israel for contributing to the worsening situation.
“We hold Washington and the Zionist entity fully responsible for the repercussions of the escalation against Iran and the region,” the statement read, pointing to what it sees as reckless provocations.
Hamas reaffirmed its unwavering solidarity with Iran and its citizens, endorsing Iran’s "legitimate right to defend itself and its national sovereignty."
The group framed Iran’s actions as a rightful defense of its autonomy in the face of foreign aggression.
The statement further urged Arab and Muslim nations to adopt a collective and conscientious position to halt Israeli offensives against Iran.
Hamas emphasized the necessity of a joint regional effort to avoid further conflict and to preserve the stability and well-being of the region’s populations.
Tensions in the area have grown significantly since Friday, when Israel initiated aerial bombardments on several targets inside Iran, including sensitive military and nuclear locations.
In retaliation, Tehran launched missile strikes of its own.
According to Israeli officials, Iranian counterattacks have led to the deaths of at least 24 individuals and left hundreds more wounded.
The group cautioned that such measures could heighten instability across the Middle East.
In a formal declaration issued on Wednesday, Hamas described the American warnings and continuous Israeli assaults as "a blatant violation of international law and a direct threat to regional and global peace and security.”
The organization criticized both Washington and Israel for contributing to the worsening situation.
“We hold Washington and the Zionist entity fully responsible for the repercussions of the escalation against Iran and the region,” the statement read, pointing to what it sees as reckless provocations.
Hamas reaffirmed its unwavering solidarity with Iran and its citizens, endorsing Iran’s "legitimate right to defend itself and its national sovereignty."
The group framed Iran’s actions as a rightful defense of its autonomy in the face of foreign aggression.
The statement further urged Arab and Muslim nations to adopt a collective and conscientious position to halt Israeli offensives against Iran.
Hamas emphasized the necessity of a joint regional effort to avoid further conflict and to preserve the stability and well-being of the region’s populations.
Tensions in the area have grown significantly since Friday, when Israel initiated aerial bombardments on several targets inside Iran, including sensitive military and nuclear locations.
In retaliation, Tehran launched missile strikes of its own.
According to Israeli officials, Iranian counterattacks have led to the deaths of at least 24 individuals and left hundreds more wounded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- FXIFYTM And Weforest Partner Again To Tackle Deforestation In 2025
- SBI VEN CAPITAL INVESTS €1 MILLION IN COLOSSUS DIGITAL's BRIDGE ROUND
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
CommentsNo comment