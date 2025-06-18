Chennai To Launch Resting Sheds For Construction Workers

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, June 18 (IANS) In a move aimed at supporting the city's daily-wage construction workers, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has announced plans to install dedicated resting sheds at key locations across the city.

This comes shortly after the successful launch of a lounge for gig workers in Anna Nagar, reflecting a broader push towards welfare infrastructure for informal sector workers.

As part of a pilot initiative, GCC will construct the first of these shelters -- called Facilitation Centres for Construction Workers -- in areas where labourers typically gather each morning in search of work. These include zones like Binny Mill in Otteri, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar depot, and Saidapet Metro station, where workers often stand for hours under harsh weather conditions.

“These centres will provide much-needed relief to workers who stand for long periods without access to basic facilities,” said Chennai Mayor R. Priya Rajan.“It is the first time GCC is initiating such a step, and we hope to scale it further.”

The project is being spearheaded by the Corporation's Special Projects Department, which has already prepared a prototype of the resting shed.

According to officials, each centre will be equipped with seating, fans, and toilets to ensure workers have a clean and comfortable waiting space.

The final budget is still under preparation, but locations have been identified in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, and Kodambakkam zones for the pilot phase. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Labour Department has announced that the initiative will be expanded across the state.

A senior department official confirmed that 50 resting sheds will be established in total -- four within GCC limits and 46 in other urban local bodies.“The focus is to provide dignity and basic amenities to the labour force that forms the backbone of our cities,” said the official.

“Sites have already been identified in cities such as Coimbatore, Madurai, Tirupur, Salem, and Tambaram,” he said.

This statewide rollout aligns with the government's broader vision of inclusive urban development and labour welfare. Once implemented, these resting sheds are expected to significantly improve working conditions and offer a model for other states to emulate. Construction on the initial facilities is expected to begin shortly once budgetary approvals are secured, the official said.