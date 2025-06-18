403
Seoul, Tokyo Vow Deepening Cooperation with US
(MENAFN) South Korea and Japan consented to reinforce collaboration with the United States in order to tackle regional geopolitical emergencies—most notably the challenge posed by North Korea—domestic outlets reported on Wednesday.
According to a South Korean news agency, the accord materialized on Tuesday when South Korean President Lee Jae myung conferred with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on the margins of the Group of Seven summit in the mountain resort of Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada.
"They agreed to further develop trilateral cooperation among the Republic of Korea, the United States and Japan to respond to various regional geopolitical crises, including the North Korean issue, and to deepen bilateral cooperation between the Republic of Korea and Japan," Lee’s office noted in a statement.
Historical animosity stemming from Japan’s 1910–1945 colonial occupation of the Korean Peninsula has long strained Seoul Tokyo relations.
Their rapport had begun to thaw under former President Yoon Suk Yeol, yet his administration concluded when South Korea’s National Assembly ousted him in December for imposing martial law.
"I hope that collaboration and cooperation between Japan and South Korea will become a big driving force for the benefit of our region and the world," a Japanese news agency quoted Ishiba as saying.
President Lee likewise met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, exploring avenues to amplify joint efforts in defence, munitions production, energy resilience, climate change mitigation, artificial intelligence, and additional spheres.
