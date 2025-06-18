ECN And Dewhurst Unveil Livelift: Smart Cabin Screens For Intelligent Buildings

LONDON, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold leap for in-building innovation, ECN, the leader in managed digital signage for commercial offices, has teamed up with lift component specialists Dewhurst to launch LiveLift - a game-changing smart screen experience built directly into lift cabins.

Whether it's a 10-second ride or a journey to the top floor, LiveLift transforms elevator time into valuable screen time. The sleek in-cabin displays deliver real-time content including live news, weather, travel updates, and bespoke building messages - all while keeping passengers informed of their floor level. It's a fresh, modern way to turn everyday lift journeys into connected, purposeful moments.

"We're transforming a traditionally passive space into an active, high-attention channel," said Charles Parry-Okeden, Global CEO at ECN. "LiveLift is about more than just screens - it's about creating meaningful connections with tenants right where they are. Thanks to our partnership with Dewhurst, we're bringing this innovation directly into the heart of the building."

Peter Dewhurst, Managing Director at Dewhurst, added:

"We're thrilled to launch LiveLift as part of our new Atom screen range. Our legacy is built on quality and trust in the lift industry - and this next chapter is all about smart, functional innovation. ECN's dynamic content and management platform are the perfect complement to our cutting-edge hardware. Together, we're creating something truly future-ready."

LiveLift is available in two flexible tiers:

Premium - a fully managed, plug-and-play service with dynamic content curated by ECN.

Premium + - adds a self-serve portal for building managers to upload announcements and tailor messages in real time.

Dewhurst will distribute LiveLift hardware through its Atom screen range, while ECN manages the content subscriptions and support, offering buildings a seamless end-to-end solution.

The official launch of LiveLift took place at LiftEx - the UK's premier lift and escalator event - in London on 9 June 2025.

For more information or to book a demo, visit:

About ECN

ECN (Executive Channel Network) is a leading provider of managed digital signage solutions in premium commercial offices. With a connected network spanning over 600 office buildings in the UK and Europe, ECN delivers real-time, high-value content tailored to modern office audiences. The company specialises in turnkey digital communication solutions, offering everything from content creation to hardware and network management.



About Dewhurst

Dewhurst Group is a UK-based manufacturer of quality components for lifts, transport systems, and control panels. With over 100 years of industry expertise, Dewhurst is known globally for its innovation, reliability, and commitment to engineering excellence. The company's Atom screen represents its latest expansion into smart display solutions for vertical transport.



Media enquiries

ECN

Paul McBeth

Global Marketing Director

[email protected]

Dewhurst

David Simoes

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE ECN (Executive Channel Network); Dewhurst

