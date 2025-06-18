How To Record And Transcribe Audio In Ios 18 Notes App? A Step-By-Step Guide

Do you find it difficult to capture and transcribe audio on your iPhone? Prior to iOS 18, transcribing audio recordings on iOS devices was a complex process that required many steps. But now that iOS 18 has been released, users may effortlessly record and transcribe audio in the Notes app. Unfortunately, this function is still hidden until you know how to use it, thus many iPhone users are not aware of it.

For those who are not familiar with this helpful function, we have put together a detailed tutorial on how to record and transcribe audio using the Notes app on iPhone 12 and later models. Users may also copy the transcribed content to other documents using the Voice Memo app.

How to use the Notes app to capture audio?

Use the Notes app to capture audio, then follow the instructions to transcribe it for later use.

Step 1: Launch your iPhone's Notes app.

Step 2: Select "Record Audio" after clicking on the attachment icon.

Step 3: To begin recording, just click the red button.

Step 4: Click the symbol with the inverted commas when the recording is finished. The transcribed text will then be sent to you.

Note that transcription supports English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese languages.

You may also use Apple Intelligence to summarise the transcribed text if you have an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 16 series. Using the techniques listed above, you may check if the functionality is functioning on your iPhone.

As an alternative, you may just copy and paste the audio transcription into the Notes app if you recorded it using the Voice Memos app. Users may edit and fix text within the app to improve the transcription. Thus, using the Notes app to record your lectures, interviews, meetings, and other events might be useful on a daily basis. Interestingly, iPadOS 18 users may also utilise this capability. Audio may also be recorded and transcribed using the Notes app on Macs with an M1 chip.