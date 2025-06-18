Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Org issues golden smartphone

2025-06-18 03:11:09
(MENAFN) The Trump Organization has introduced a new mobile phone service and device, launching a gold-colored smartphone under the brand “Trump Mobile.” Announced Monday, this venture is the latest in a series of branded products from the company tied to US President Donald Trump.

The flagship product, called the ‘T1 Phone,’ features a metallic gold finish with the Trump logo and is assembled in the United States. It will be available in August for $499, while mobile service plans will be priced at $47.45 per month. Customers will be able to retain their existing phones if they choose to switch providers.

The service promises full nationwide coverage, no outsourcing of customer service, and US-based call centers. According to the company, subscribers will also receive special benefits through other Trump-affiliated platforms. These include 24/7 roadside assistance via Drive America and access to telehealth services such as virtual doctor visits, mental health support, and prescription deliveries.

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, said the initiative offers a reliable, affordable, and value-driven service aimed at "hard-working Americans."

This announcement follows the launch of Trump-branded sneakers earlier in February 2024 at the Conservative Political Action Conference, featuring patriotic designs and high-top models.

