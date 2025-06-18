Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan Appoints Karthi VK As New GM
Dhaka: Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan has appointed Karthi VK as its new general manager (GM).
With over 18 years of experience across leading hotel brands such as The Oberoi, Trident, and Crowne Plaza, Karthi VK is a seasoned hotelier known for delivering operational excellence, stakeholder value, and people-centric leadership, according to a press release.
A key member of the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) since 2018, Karthi is recognised not only for driving market-leading financial performance but also for his signature approach:“He leads with Heart.”
This reflects his strong belief that true leadership begins with listening, and that a people-first culture creates exceptional guest experiences, it said.
Most recently, Karthi spearheaded the pre-opening and successful launch of Holiday Inn Express Kathmandu Naxal, reintroducing the IHG brand to Nepal after a three-year hiatus.
Now entrusted with the leadership of Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan, Karthi VK is poised to redefine service excellence and drive sustainable growth in a competitive urban landscape.
“I am excited to lead this iconic property and further strengthen its position as a preferred destination for guests in Dhaka,” said Karthi.
