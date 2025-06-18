403
EUR/USD Forex Signal 17/06: $1.1569 Looks Pivotal (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous EUR/USD signal on 10th June was not triggered. Today's EUR/USD SignalsTop Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Risk 0.75%.Trades may only be taken before 5pm London time today Trade Ideas
- Short trade entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1569 or $1.1671. Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.
- Long trade entry following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1481 or $1.1408. Put the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.
There is nothing of high importance due today regarding either the Euro or the USD.
