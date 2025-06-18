EUR/USD Analysis Today 17/6: Euro On Its Upward Path (Chart)
- Overall Trend: Strongly Bullish. Today's EUR/USD Support Levels: 1.1490 – 1.1400 – 1.1320. Today's EUR/USD Resistance Levels: 1.1620 – 1.1680 – 1.1770.
- Buy EUR/USD from the support level of 1.1385 with a target of 1.1560 and a stop-loss at 1.1290. Sell EUR/USD from the resistance level of 1.1640 with a target of 1.1400 and a stop-loss at 1.1710.
The RSI (Relative Strength Index) readings show the oscillator fluctuating between neutral and slightly bullish, allowing for further upside before reaching overbought territory. However, any decline from current levels suggests the potential for a corrective phase to begin. Overall, the technical outlook for EUR/USD remains positive within the ascending channel structure, though some consolidation or a slight pullback would not be surprising given its proximity to resistance and momentum indicators.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewToday's EUR/USD trading will be influenced by important economic data, led by the ZEW German Economic Sentiment Index reading, with expectations for a recovery to 34.8 from the previous reading of 25.2. This release is due at 12:00 PM Egypt time. Later the same day, the EUR/USD will react to the announcement of US retail sales figures, due at 3:30 PM Egypt time. These figures confirm consumer confidence and, consequently, spending Stock Prices Rise Despite Global Concerns:During yesterday's trading session, European stocks closed significantly higher across stock trading platforms, ending five consecutive sessions of losses. Recently, the easing of concerns that hostilities between Israel and Iran would impede the global economy contributed to higher global stock prices. Recent reports indicated that Tehran is prepared to resume nuclear talks with the United States, signalling its readiness to de-escalate exchanges with Israel, which bolstered hopes that the conflict would not negatively impact global economic activity and energy prices. Financial markets are also preparing for key monetary policy decisions this week, led by the Bank of England, the Swiss National Bank, the Swedish Central Bank, and the Norwegian Central Bank, in addition to the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan outside of Europe.According to trading activity, bank stocks led the gains as bond yields fell, with shares of Santander, BNP Paribas, Intesa Sanpaolo, and UniCredit rising between 2.5% and 3%. Technology stocks also saw increases, with Adyen and Nokia shares jumping between 2% and 3%. Finally, Kering's stock rose by 12% on expectations that Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault, would join the luxury goods giant.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? We've made a list of the best forex trading platforms for beginners worth trading with.
