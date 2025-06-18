Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran’s Supreme Leader Rejects Israel Negotiations

2025-06-18 02:32:43
(MENAFN) Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared on Wednesday that Iran will persist in retaliating against Israeli military actions and firmly rejected any possibility of negotiations with the Israeli government.

“We must give a strong response to the terrorist Zionist regime. We will show the Zionists no mercy,” Khamenei stated on X.

His remarks follow a dramatic spike in regional hostilities, ignited last Friday when Israeli forces launched a series of air raids targeting Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure. In response, Iran unleashed a barrage of missiles, intensifying the volatile standoff.

The Israeli government reported that at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds more injured as a result of Iran’s counterattacks.

Meanwhile, Iranian officials claim that Israel’s airstrikes have led to the deaths of at least 224 individuals and left more than 1,000 wounded.

Adding fuel to the fire, U.S. President Donald Trump commented on Tuesday, asserting that Washington is fully aware of Khamenei’s location. “Exactly” where the leader is, he said, is known, but warned ominously that Khamenei is safe “for now” and added, “our patience is wearing thin.”

