Director Of Prabhas's 'The Rajasaab' Confident Film's Collections Will Go Past 1000 Crore Mark!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, June 18 (IANS) Director Maruthi, whose upcoming magnum opus 'The RajaSaab' featuring pan Indian star Prabhas in the lead, has expressed confidence that his film's collections will breach the Rs 1000 crore mark when the horror-fantasy entertainer hits screens on December 5 this year.

Director Maruthi, who turned up for an interaction with mediapersons who had assembled in Hyderabad from all across the country for a mega teaser launch of the film, was asked if 'The RajaSaab' would break the collection records of Prabhas's earlier films 'Baahubali' and 'Kalki', which made well over a 1000 crores each.

Replying to this question in Tamil, the director said, "It will definitely make (that sum)." He then went on to cite the Tamil film 'Darling', which was a remake of his Telugu film 'Prema Katha Chithram'. "You all know how big a hit 'Darling' was over there in Tamil Nadu. It was a remake of my Telugu film 'Prema Katha Chithram'. This film too will definitely work in Tamil as well."

Replying to another question on whether Prabhas plays two characters in the film, Maruthi clarified that Prabhas played just one character in the film.

The film is already breaking records even before release. The RajaSaab has been shot in India's largest horror-fantasy set ever created. A towering, haunted mansion steeped in secrets and ominous silence has been erected for the film.

In the teaser which was recently released, Prabhas appears in two striking looks - one brimming with irresistible swag, boundless energy, and screen-dominating charm, and another that hints at darker, mystical undertones.

Apart from Prabhas, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar - each adding layers of mystery to the cursed mansion's tale.

Produced by People Media Factory and directed by Maruthi, 'The RajaSaab' is slated to release on December 5 this year in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam as a pan-Indian entertainer.