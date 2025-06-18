403
Iran carries out attack on Israeli air bases
(MENAFN) Iran has launched a retaliatory attack against Israeli air bases it claims were involved in operations targeting Iranian civilians and infrastructure, according to reports. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that these strikes are part of a longer-term strategy that will unfold in a gradual, complex, and sustained manner.
The confrontation escalated following Israel’s airstrikes last Friday on various Iranian sites, including military and nuclear facilities. Tehran responded by launching missile attacks on Israeli positions.
Israeli officials reported that the Iranian strikes have resulted in at least 24 deaths and hundreds of injuries. In contrast, Iranian authorities said the Israeli offensive has killed at least 224 people and wounded over 1,000.
Both sides have suffered heavy losses, and the ongoing cycle of attacks has raised regional tensions, with each nation vowing to continue its operations in response to the other’s aggression.
