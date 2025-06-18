RTX's Pratt & Whitney GTFTM Engines Near 1,100 Orders And Commitments In 2025

Brings total number of GTF engine orders and commitments to more than 12,000

PARIS, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX ) business, has received nearly 1,100 GTF engine orders and commitments since the beginning of 2025. Airlines that have announced orders so far this year include Aegean Airlines , Air Niugini , ANA , Frontier Airlines , LOT Polish Airlines and Wizz Air along with GTF engine selection from two undisclosed customers. In total, over 12,000 GTF engine orders and commitments have been placed by more than 90 customers worldwide.

"We continue to see strong demand for the GTF engine, as evidenced by the large number of orders we've received only halfway into the year," said Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney. "These orders demonstrate confidence in Pratt & Whitney and the value the GTF delivers to customers with its industry-leading fuel efficiency. We will continue to build on this with the entry into service next year of the GTF Advantage, which received FAA type certification earlier this year and will provide even more range capability, better fuel efficiency and enhanced durability."

The GTF is the most fuel-efficient engine for the single aisle market, delivering up to 20% lower fuel consumption and a 75% smaller noise footprint compared to the prior generation of engines. To date, about 2,400 GTF-powered aircraft have been delivered to more than 85 customers worldwide. The newly introduced GTF Hot Section Plus (HS+) option will enhance durability, nearly doubling time on wing.

The engine's revolutionary geared architecture is the right foundation for next generation technologies and will have accumulated more than 250 million hours of flying time by the mid-2030s.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

