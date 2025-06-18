Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Launches Retaliatory Attack on Israel

2025-06-18 01:49:23
(MENAFN) Iran executed a counterattack on Tuesday, focusing on Israeli military airfields that it claimed were “used in the regime's terror attacks on Iranian civilians and infrastructure,” according to a report from a state-controlled news agency.

This act was part of Tehran’s direct response to earlier Israeli aggression.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) declared that these military actions will unfold in a “sustained, complex, multilayered and gradual” manner, indicating that Iran plans to maintain a prolonged and strategic military campaign rather than a single, isolated strike.

The broader Middle East has seen growing instability since Friday, following a coordinated wave of Israeli air raids on numerous locations within Iran, including key military and nuclear installations.

These assaults triggered a forceful reaction from Tehran, which began launching missiles in retaliation.

According to Israeli officials, the Iranian missile strikes have resulted in the deaths of at least 24 individuals and have left hundreds more hurt.

In contrast, Iranian authorities reported a much higher toll, stating that at least 224 people have died and more than 1,000 have been injured as a result of the Israeli offensive.

