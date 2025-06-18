Fizyr And Yaskawa Launch Hygienic Robotic Handling System For Food And Life Sciences

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) New robotic solution from Fizyr and Yaskawa targets food and life sciences

June 17, 2025 by Sam Francis

Fizyr and Yaskawa Europe has delivered a new automated hygienic handling solution for the food and life sciences industries.

The system utilizes Yaskawa's new HD-series robots, Fizyr Panoptic vision AI, a binpick food cell from Van Wees Waalwijk , and programming support from Alpha Robotica.

The initial installation is for a salad production company, where two HD7 robots place pieces of raw peppers and bags of salad dressing in bowls of lettuce.

Fizyr Panoptic accurately determines the position of the objects and the correct placement position. Designed for mobility, the machine can be wheeled to the correct place on the production line.

With all necessary components included, operation is as simple as connecting it to the power supply and compressed air and choosing the program.

The machine is equipped with a turntable and accommodates four crates of ingredients for the salads allowing the line to continue running during a crate change.

Ken Fleming, CEO of Fizyr noted in the press release announcing the solution:“Hygienic applications such as food picking and laboratory automation have very high standards for cleanliness and accuracy.

“Yaskawa's new HD series of robots exceed those standards, achieving an IP69K rating, to ensure cleanliness and consumer safety.

“But what makes these solutions truly unparalleled is each partner leveraging its expertise; when we each focus on the pieces we do best, we can create magic.”

Pär Tornemo, senior vice president robotics division of Yaskawa Europe, says:“This hygienic automation solution is an excellent example of the potential we saw when engaging in a cooperation agreement with Fizyr.

“Their advanced computer vision and deep expertise unlocks the possibilities of robotic automation for limitless applications around the globe. We expect this is the first of many.”