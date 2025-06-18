Steri-Tek To Boost Sterilization Capacity Of Its Texas-Based Center Fivefold With IBA's X-Ray Irradiation System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and electron beam and X-ray solutions for industrial advanced irradiation, announced today it has signed a contract with Steri-Tek, a growing irradiation services provider, to install a fully-integrated Be Wide X-ray Solution.

IBA's solution will be installed at Steri-Tek's service center near Dallas-Fort Worth Metro Area, Texas, which was opened in 2023. This strategically located facility is positioned to serve a growing customer base, as well as creating logistical efficiencies. The addition of the Be Wide solution to their existing X-ray sterilization offering will increase Steri-Tek's processing capacity fivefold, by enabling the sterilization of full pallets with a wider range of product densities, significantly improving throughput and scalability.

The system provided by IBA will enhance Steri-Tek's service offering to medical device manufacturers across North America. It will also help the company to ensure a seamless transition to IBA's Rhodotron®-based X-ray technology in line with their growth strategy. It is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2027. The typical price for a Be Wide X-ray Solution with customization ranges from EUR 16 million to EUR 19 million, depending on the configuration and options. A first payment has been received by IBA.

Larry Nichols, Chief Executive Officer of Steri-Tek, commented: "The integration of IBA's Be Wide X-ray Solution into our newest facility is a transformative step, enhancing our ability to serve customers with a high-volume sterilization capacity while strengthening our presence in North America."

Thomas Servais, President of IBA Industrial, added : "This collaboration with Steri-Tek underscores the increasing demand for scalable, high-capacity sterilization solutions. We are proud to support their expansion with cutting-edge technology and extensive service support, ensuring they stay ahead of industry demands."

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,100 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at:

About Steri-Tek

Steri-Tek, based in Fremont, CA, with a facility in Lewisville, TX is a high-volume E-beam/X-Ray contract sterilizer and R&D innovation center serving the medical device, biotech, pharmaceutical and other industries. Steri-Tek is an ISO 11137 and ISO 13485 certified, FDA registered, DEA licensed as well as State of California and Texas Medical Device and Drug Manufacturing licensed facilities. The California facility boasts two state-of-the-art 10 MeV, 20 KW linear accelerators. The Texas facility utilizes two state-of-the-art 10 MeV, 30 KW linear accelerators. Both offer simultaneous beam processing that allows for high volume production, providing uniform dose to the product without having to rotate the customer's boxes. This DualBeamTM configuration significantly increases efficiencies, expands product options, and serves as an effective back-up for the accelerators. Steri-Tek has developed a proprietary system for radiation sensitive materials such as drugs/biologics, combination devices, bioabsorbables, implantables, advanced polymers and other complex products.

