Khamenei Declares 'Battle Has Begun' As Iran Fires Hypersonic Missile At Israel
Israel has carried out a series of devastating airstrikes on Iranian territory, reportedly killing at least 224 individuals. Among the casualties are senior military figures, nuclear scientists, and civilians. In retaliation, Iran launched several attacks on Israeli targets, resulting in the deaths of at least 24 people, including women and children, according to Israeli officials.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli military confirmed the detection of additional missile launches originating from Iran.
The situation has drawn global concern, prompting US President Donald Trump to cut short his participation in the G7 summit in Canada. Before departing, he expressed firm support for Israel and issued a stark warning to residents of Tehran, advising them to evacuate in anticipation of potential escalation.
The conflict erupted last Friday when Israel initiated a large-scale offensive aimed at dismantling Iran's nuclear and military capabilities. This action prompted swift and aggressive retaliation from Tehran, pushing the region closer to the brink of a broader war.
These developments come amid ongoing but fragile diplomatic efforts between Iran and the US to revive negotiations over Iran's nuclear program.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the media, stating that Israel's actions have significantly delayed Iran's nuclear ambitions.“I believe we have set them back a very, very long time,” he asserted.
