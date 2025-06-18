403
Kuwait Cabinet Checks On Medicine, Food Stock Amid Regional Escalation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 17 (KUNA) -- Given the volatile regional situation, the Kuwaiti Cabinet on Tuesday weighed arrangements and measures made by all ministries and state bodies to make sure that the country's medical and food supplies and services are abundant.
This came during the Cabinet's customary weekly meeting, held at Bayan Palace under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
The cabinet listened to a briefing from Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi about his ministry's readiness to provide hospitals and health centers with all necessary drugs and medical supplies.
Minister of Commerce and Industry Khalifa Al-Ajeel then expounded on his ministry's report about food security stock, mainly strategic commodities, and ways of monitoring the market movement and ensuring that everything, food and water, are abundantly available.
Marking the advent of the Islamic New Year (Hijri New Year), the Cabinet congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people on the occasion, wishing Kuwait and both Arab and Muslim worlds goodness and blessings.
As part of governmental follow-up on the country's development projects, the cabinet reviewed a visual presentation made Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan about the Kuwait International Airport's new terminal project (T2).
She said that the (T2) has received the gold rating for the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification, which is an internationally recognized system, explaining that the evaluation is conducted by the U.S. Green Building Council.
Afterwards, the Cabinet listened to an explanation from Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdullatif Al-Meshari about the Northern Economic Zone and Islands Project, mainly including Boubyan Island and Failaka Island.
He elaborated that this project is considered a major project that would contribute to maximizing non-oil revenues and enhancing the private sector's various economic activities, particularly the industrial, commercial and tourism sectors.
The minister also commended the project as a flexible and visionary economic model that reflects Kuwait's state orientation toward investment and creating an attractive competitive environment.
Furthermore, Director-General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Managing Director of the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) Sheikh Saud Salem Abdulaziz Al-Sabah and Acting Director of the Follow-up Unit - Asset Management at the PIA Sheikh Mohammad Salman Humoud Al-Sabah, about a new entertainment city as a community service and tourist destination that would stimulate the national economy.
The Cabinet also approved a draft decree-law bearing on the fight against money laundering and terror finance just as part of Kuwait's commitment to relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. (end)
