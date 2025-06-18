Momani: King's EU Parliament Speech Reaffirmed That War Isn't Means Of Achieving Peace, Stability

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 17 (Petra) – Minister of Government Communication Mohammad Momani said Tuesday that His Majesty King Abdullah II's address to the European Parliament reaffirmed a clear and principled message: war is not a means of achieving peace and stability.Speaking during a televised interview, Momani said the King's speech reflected wisdom and reason, earning global respect. His Majesty called for coordinated international efforts to de-escalate tensions, protect civilians, and support a just and comprehensive peace in the region.Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, emphasized that Jordan's stance on regional developments is rooted in safeguarding its sovereignty not favoring any party in the conflict. "Claims that Jordan is defending any side are completely false and categorically rejected," he said, adding that any attempt to destabilize the kingdom will fail and that Jordan will use every available tool to preserve national security.The minister reaffirmed Jordan's unwavering condemnation of aggression and warned against the spread of disinformation and rumors aimed at harming the country's interests, especially amid rising regional tensions."Jordan will not tolerate any breach of its sovereignty and will not become a proxy for any foreign party," he stressed, noting the country's independent status and firm position in favor of regional stability and peace.Momani expressed concern over orchestrated campaigns by known political groups attempting to misrepresent Jordan's sovereign decisions as partial to one side. "Such efforts are misleading and deeply offensive to Jordan's principled stance," he said.He highlighted that the government, under the direction of Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan, has remained in direct contact with citizens, issuing public awareness and safety messages via mobile alerts. All measures, he noted, are under continuous review to ensure the nation's security and public well-being.The decision to close Jordan's airspace, Momani explained, was based on ongoing security assessments and taken to ensure the safety of the kingdom. He reassured the public that the country's food reserves remain sufficient and closely monitored, while efforts are in place to maintain stable electricity supplies without passing fuel price increases onto citizens.Momani concluded by underscoring the need to sustain daily life amid regional volatility, warning that anticipated regional fallout could have significant impacts across sectors, particularly tourism.