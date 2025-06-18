Lean Security Unveils Advanced Mobile App Penetration Testing To Tackle Rising Data Security Threats

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire) Cutting-edge solution strengthens mobile platforms for industries facing growing cyber risks.

Sydney, Australia, 17th June 2025, ZEX PR WIR , Lean Security, a premier Australian cybersecurity firm, today announced the launch of its Advanced Mobile Application Penetration Testing services-tailored to protect organisations from the rising tide of mobile app vulnerabilities and data breaches. This innovative offering is the latest addition to the company's highly specialised suite of penetration testing services and aims to help businesses safeguard user data and meet regulatory compliance in an increasingly hostile digital environment.

With mobile apps serving as primary access points for eCommerce, healthcare, financial, and SaaS platforms, the risk landscape has dramatically expanded. Lean Security's new testing service delivers rigorous, real-world security assessments designed to detect and remediate flaws before they can be exploited.

“Our mobile app penetration testing is purpose-built to mirror the tactics of real-world attackers, allowing us to uncover complex vulnerabilities that automated scans simply miss,” said a spokesperson for Lean Security.“The result is not just a checklist of issues, but a true understanding of your mobile risk profile and a roadmap for fixing it.”

Using a combination of manual testing, threat modeling, and advanced tooling, the service covers every aspect of mobile application securit -from insecure data storage and authentication flaws to misconfigured APIs and broken cryptography. All assessments align with global best practices, including OWASP Mobile Security Testing Guide (MSTG) and Mobile Top 10 risks.

Lean Security's expanded capabilities come at a time when mobile threats are rapidly rising, especially in sectors where data sensitivity is high. The new offering complements the company's broader portfolio of services, which includes Web Application, API, AI, IoT, and External Network Penetration Testing, as well as Continuous Asset Monitoring and AI Red Teaming.

About Lean Security

Lean Security is a trusted name in proactive cybersecurity. With deep expertise and a laser-focused approach to penetration testing, the company empowers Australian businesses to move from reactive defense to proactive resilience. Lean Security's mission is to deliver expert, actionable security insights that enable innovation while protecting critical assets.

Known for its transparency, collaborative style, and technical excellence, Lean Security has become a cybersecurity partner of choice across industries, including eCommerce, online gaming, healthcare, finance, and IoT. The firm operates with a clear belief: strong security is not just about compliance-it's about enabling trust, continuity, and long-term success.

