'Killin It Girl' Music Video: BTS' J-Hope's Dance Partner, Alyssa Santos, Thanks The Idol And Armys For Their Support
Taking to social media, Alyssa expressed her excitement and gratitude after the video's release, calling the experience "so incredibly honoured" and“life changing.” But she especially made sure to thank J-Hope and ARMYs directly in her post.
"To @uarmyhope (J-Hope's Instagram handle), I think it's safe to say we killed it. I've had so much fun dancing with you! Thank you (sic)," she wrote.
She continued,“And thank you Army! I am overwhelmed by all of the love. I know I'm new here so thank you for making me feel so welcomed into your world. I appreciate you all (sic).”
Check out her post below:
The choreography version of 'Killin It Girl' is now out and has been widely praised by fans for its powerful moves and chemistry between the dancers. Alyssa's post also gave special thanks to the choreographers behind the piece.
“I am so incredibly honored. I don't think words can even do it justice right now. Thank you thank you THANK YOU (sic),” she wrote, mentioning choreographers @sienna and @todd_williamson, saying she had looked up to them for a long time.
Alyssa also expressed gratitude to the entire dance team and creative crew, naming several dancers and stylists involved in the project.“Such a talented, friendly, and special cast to travel the world with. Love you guys (sic),” she wrote.
As the video continues to gain views and support online, Alyssa's message has been warmly received by ARMYs, many of whom are celebrating her passion and dedication to the performance.
