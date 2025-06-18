3 High-Profile Stars Arsenal Should Consider Selling This Summer - Controversial But Necessary

With a busy transfer window ahead, Arsenal may be forced to part ways with some familiar names. Here's why three regulars could be moved on, despite their contributions.

Just over a year ago, Kai Havertz had capped a strong debut season in North London, becoming a key figure in Arsenal's title pursuit during the second half of the campaign. Fast-forward to the present, and his place in the team is far less certain.

After enduring long goalless spells and suffering a season-disrupting injury, the German forward no longer seems like the long-term solution up front. Despite finishing the 2024/25 campaign as Arsenal's top scorer, the club remains focused on securing a more reliable striker during the summer window.

If that search proves successful, Havertz would likely lose his starting role at centre forward. A shift back to midfield might seem like a logical solution, but Arsenal's engine room is already filled with options like Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, and expected arrival Martin Zubimendi among them. And considering Havertz's poor form in midfield previously, it's unclear if that's even a viable move.

Instead, Havertz could find himself in a floating role, either as a backup forward or secondary midfield option. But given the club's £65 million investment in him just two years ago, that's far from ideal. With a crowded squad and big plans, Arsenal may need to take a hard look at his future.

Another player who could unexpectedly be on the move is Gabriel Martinelli. After a record-breaking campaign in 2022/23, the Brazilian endured a difficult 2023/24 season. Though there were flashes of brilliance in the most recent campaign, he struggled to maintain form and consistency in front of goal.

Arsenal are being linked with top-tier wide options this summer, with the likes of Rodrygo under consideration. He would offer major quality, but likely not at a low cost, on or off the pitch.

Martinelli has been a key figure since his arrival from Brazil in 2019 and remains Mikel Arteta's go-to choice on the left flank. But the arrival of a marquee winger could change that dynamic quickly.

Both Rodrigo and Martinelli are too talented to be benched long-term, which could lead to friction or an imbalance in the squad. To avoid any uncertainty, Arsenal may have to make a bold decision. If they do sign another elite winger, Martinelli could be the odd one out.

Finally, there's Jakub Kiwior. Just months ago, selling him wouldn't have started any debate. The Polish defender had barely featured and seemed like a player Arsenal could offload without much thought. But a strong finish to the season changed that narrative.

Called into action in April after an injury to Gabriel Magalhaes, Kiwior stepped up with a string of solid performances. He played a crucial role in helping Arsenal reach the Champions League semi-finals and secure another second-place league finish.

His resurgence confirmed that he's a dependable backup option. Still, with Arsenal reportedly aiming to bring in defensive reinforcements this summer, Kiwior could be one of the players sacrificed to fund that move.

Names like Marc Guehi have been linked, and such targets won't come cheap. Offloading Kiwior could generate valuable funds, especially given his current valuation. With his stock relatively high, this might be Arsenal's best chance to bank a significant return on their original investment.

As the Gunners prepare for another competitive season, they may have no choice but to make some unpopular but necessary decisions in the transfer market.