Verve Therapeutics Stock Rockets 75% Pre-Market After Eli Lilly Agrees To Acquire The Company For Up To $1.3B: Retail Says Offer Is 'Low'

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (VERV) rocketed 75% in pre-market on Tuesday after Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced its intent to acquire the company for up to $1.3 billion.

Verve is developing gene editing medicines designed to address the drivers of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), such as low-density lipoproteins, triglyceride-rich lipoproteins, and lipoprotein(a), through treatments that may only need to be given once in a lifetime.

Under the terms of the deal, Lilly will acquire all outstanding shares of Verve for $10.50 per share in cash payable at closing, in addition to a contingent value right (CVR) per share that entitles holders to $3 per share, subject to the completion of certain milestones. The aggregate value of the deal is approximately $1.3 billion.

The upfront purchase price of $10.50 represents a premium of over 67% to Verve's closing price on Monday.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter, subject to customary closing conditions.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around VERV jumped from 'bearish' to 'extremely bullish' territory over the past 24 hours while message volume rose from 'normal' to 'extremely high' levels.

VERV's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:20 a.m. ET on June 17, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user, however, opined that the offer seems low.

Another user believes that the offer is 'terrible' for long-term shareholders while being great news for those who bought it recently.

Meanwhile, sentiment around LLY stayed unchanged within 'neutral' territory, coupled with 'normal' message volume.

LLY's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:25 a.m. ET on June 17, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Both LLY and VERV stocks are up by about 4% this year.

