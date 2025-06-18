403
Vale's Bacaba Copper Project: A New Chapter For Mining In Brazil
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Vale, Brazil's top mining company, has taken a major step forward with its Bacaba copper project in Pará. The company recently received a key environmental license, allowing it to move ahead with plans to invest $290 million in the new mine.
Bacaba will use existing facilities at Vale's Sossego Mining Complex, which means less new construction and less disruption to the land nearby. Vale expects Bacaba to produce about 50,000 metric tons of copper each year for eight years.
Production should begin in the first half of 2028. The company says this project will help keep jobs and economic activity steady in Canaã dos Carajás, a region where mining is a main source of income.
By using the Sossego plant, Vale can process Bacaba's ore with less impact on the environment. This project is part of Vale's larger plan to double its copper production in the Carajás region over the next decade. In 2024, Vale produced around 321,000 metric tons of copper.
The company wants to reach 500,000 metric tons per year by 2028. Vale 's copper and nickel operations are grouped under Vale Base Metals, which is mostly owned by Vale, with a 10% stake sold in 2024 to a Saudi investment group for $2.5 billion.
Vale has faced criticism in the past over environmental and social impacts from its other mines in Pará. Because of this, the company must follow strict rules as it moves forward with Bacaba.
Vale has held public meetings to explain the project to local residents and answer their questions. The company says Bacaba will help keep people employed and bring new opportunities to the area.
Copper is important for making electrical wires and supporting renewable energy systems. As global demand for copper grows, projects like Bacaba are key for both local economies and the wider market.
Vale's approach with Bacaba shows how mining companies try to balance economic growth, local needs, and environmental responsibilities.
