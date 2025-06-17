'Border 2' Producer Nidhi Dutta: Looks Like I'll Be Going Into Delivery Straight From The Sets

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Producer Nidhi Dutta, who is in the final trimester of her pregnancy, has opened up about balancing motherhood while working on the sets of“Border 2”, a dream she has seen with her renowned filmmaker father J.P. Dutta. She added that she might be heading straight from the sets into delivery.

Currently in its third shoot schedule in Pune, Nidhi, who is expecting her first born, has been attending crucial production meetings and staying actively involved on set ensuring every aspect of the film lives up to the legacy of the original.

Nidhi told IANS:“This film is a dream I've seen with my father, and there's no greater joy than seeing it come alive-even if that means juggling production schedules with baby kicks!”

She said her team has been incredibly supportive, and“this journey feels even more special with two heartbeats invested in it.”

“I'm due anytime soon so it looks like I'll be going into delivery straight from the sets,” added the producer.

Actors Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan are all set to shoot for the third schedule of their upcoming film“Border 2” at Pune's National Defence Academy.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta's J.P. Films.

A sequel to the 1997 war drama "Border", the movie is believed to be based on India and Pakistan's Kargil War of 1999.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar's T-Series, along with JP Dutta's J.P. Films, "Border 2" is likely to be released in the theatres on January 23, 2026.

On May 15, Nidhi spoke about her challenging journey of 'trying to conceive'. She spotlighted the silent struggles many women face with infertility and encouraged others not to give up on motherhood.

Nidhi took to Instagram, where she shared a picture from her pregnancy photo-shoot, where she showcased her blossoming baby bump.