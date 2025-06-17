D-BOX And HOYTS Deepen Collaboration To Expand Premium Cinema Experiences Across Australia And New Zealand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This expansion increases the number of haptic seats by over 70% across new and existing markets

MONTREAL, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the“Corporation”) (TSX: DBO), a global leader in haptic technology and HOYTS, the largest single-brand movie exhibitor in Australia and one of the country's leading entertainment companies are proud to announce an expansion of their long-term collaboration to bring premium motion experiences to more moviegoers across Australia and New Zealand.

Over the next 12 months, HOYTS will deploy 539 D-BOX haptic seats across 19 auditoriums, including eight new HOYTS locations. This latest expansion will bring the total number of HOYTS auditoriums featuring D-BOX technology to 44, a significant milestone in the companies' six-year collaboration. It also further strengthens D-BOX's global presence, which now exceeds 1,126 installed or committed auditoriums worldwide.

“People are looking for more than 'just a movie' when they come to our cinemas. They're after unique experiences that can't be replicated anywhere else. Whether they're watching the latest horror movie, blockbuster or even musical comedy, our guests are after an immersive movie-going experience and D-BOX haptic seats deliver just that. This expansion means we can keep up with demand for the product in existing cinemas and bring this exciting premium technology to even more movie lovers across the country,” Damian Keogh, President and CEO of The HOYTS Group said.

“The opportunity gives guests the chance to not just 'see' a movie but to 'feel' which gives HOYTS a competitive edge in what is an extremely competitive space. D-BOX gives our guests such a unique experience of a film – even if they think they have seen it before. This has already had an amazing effect on our brand awareness, customer satisfaction and, most importantly, ticket sales.”

"HOYTS continues to be an exceptional partner in elevating the cinema experience through innovation. This expansion deepens D-BOX's presence in Australia and New Zealand and reflects our shared commitment to delivering experiences that drive both audience engagement and business results," said Naveen Prasad, Interim President and CEO of D-BOX. "As global demand for immersive entertainment grows, D-BOX is uniquely positioned to deliver at scale as the trusted technology partner to leading exhibitors. We are proud to deepen our collaboration with HOYTS and to help create lasting value for both companies and for moviegoers."

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is a global leader in haptic technology, delivering immersive motion experiences that engage the body and spark the imagination. Our patented systems synchronize motion, vibration, and texture with on-screen content, enhancing storytelling across various platforms. With over 25 years of innovation, D-BOX's solutions are utilized in movie theaters, sim racing, and simulation & training. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in Los Angeles, USA, D-BOX continues to redefine how people experience entertainment, training, and simulation worldwide. Visit .

ABOUT HOYTS

Since opening the doors of their first cinema in 1909, HOYTS has gone on to become one the world's leading entertainment companies – with more than 500 screens, and more than 60,000 seats, across the network. Today, it is the largest single-brand movie exhibitor in Australia and New Zealand.

