Global Tennis Cricket League, First-Ever International Tennis Ball League, To Be Held In Sharjah

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) From streets and local grounds, tennis ball cricket will be getting an elevation to the international stage with the launch of the Global Tennis Cricket League (GTCL60) in Mumbai. A bold new chapter in the world of tennis ball cricket, GTCL60 is designed as the world's premier 60-ball tennis cricket league and will feature eight dynamic international teams competing in Sharjah.

The star-studded launch event was graced by prominent personalities including Indian cricketer Piyush Chawla, Bollywood actor Sohail Khan, actor Vindu Dara Singh, music director Sajid, and cricketer Iqbal Abdulla.

The GTCL60 will be played in Sharjah, UAE, bringing together top tennis ball cricketers from around the world on an international stage. With a match format of 10 overs per side (60 balls), each game promises explosive action from the very first ball.

Speaking at the launch, Amin Pathan, Founder of GTCL60, said, "We're proud to launch a league that speaks to the heart of every player who has ever dreamed of going from the street to the spotlight. We will be conducting trials across 30 cities to ensure no talent is left behind. Today marks the official beginning of a league that will inspire, uplift, and transform the way tennis ball cricket is seen worldwide."

Former Indian cricketer Piyush Chawal said, "Every cricketer starts with tennis ball cricket - even I did. This league is a massive platform for young talent from the grassroots. It will give real opportunities to raw, street-level players and bring their skills to the forefront. For young cricketers, GTCL60 can be a true game-changer."

The selection process will begin with open registrations, followed by extensive selection trials to be held across 30 cities in India and abroad. From these trials, the most promising talents will be shortlisted and finally enter a professional player draft, where franchises will select their squad members.

Registrations will open soon, and players can look forward to playing in the Global Tennis Cricket League in Sharjah.