Jekyll Island Club And Ocean Club Resorts Hot Deals And Cool Events Make For The Chillest Summer On Record

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Vacations are a whole lot more palatable for the family bookkeeper when there's free food involved, so kids under 12 eat free at both resorts through Labor Day when accompanied by a full-paying adult. Children will be able to choose from a select menu including all the summer favorites – hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken tenders and more including the all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet served daily at the Grand Dining Room. Lunch and dinner are served daily at 80 Ocean Kitchen and Bar, the Pool House and the Wharf.

Combine that free food deal with Mystery on the Marsh, a week of family-focused fun June 29 – July 3, when young hotel guests also receive a free spy kit including a magnifying glass to use on an island scavenger hunt. Kids can also search for treasure chests then paint the boxes before filling them with a scoop of treasure at the concierge desk. Specially marked doubloons can also be exchanged for up to $50 in resort credits, and there will be free ice cream pool side for all participants.

The week's activities culminate with a family-friendly Diamond Heist Mystery Dinner full of surprises, secrets, laughs and twists, where eveyone's a suspect, until the real thief is finally revealed.

No kids in tow? Adults can get in on the fun by playing along with a more challenging scavenger hunt. Figure out all of the clues to win fun prizes and be entered into a drawing for a free night's stay.

The annual, free wheeling Jekyll Island Independence Day Bike parade gets the holiday weekend rolling at 9 a.m. on July 4th with historic club member and founder of the Jekyll Island bicycle society, Jean Struthers Sears, leading the way. Guests can pose for selfies and enjoy a red white and blue pedal around the grounds before launching into a full calendar of food, fun, fireworks and more. Hotel guests and the general public are invited to BYOBike or rent a bike and decorations from Jekyll Wheels.

The fun continues Friday July 4th at 5 p.m. with a Beachside Bash at the Jekyll Island Beach Pavilion on Beachview Drive. No reservations required for this drop-in party featuring a la carte food, drink, games and live music. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the cool ocean breeze and stay for the fireworks.

Rock the Dock Friday and Saturday, July 4 & 5 at the Wharf. Liberate your taste buds with delicious barbecue, seafood, a curated selection of local brews, live music and more. The fun starts at noon and runs through 9 p.m. nightly

Hotel guests can are invited to toast the end of the day with a champagne sabering from the spacious verandaT hursday through Saturday at 5 p.m.

The summer on Jekyll Island has never been cooler. For reservations and additional information, please visit .

About Jekyll Island Club Resort

Built in 1886, the Jekyll Island Club opened in 1888 as an exclusive winter getaway for America's elite whose members included J.P. Morgan, William Rockefeller, Joseph Pulitzer, the Vanderbilts, Goulds, and Astors. Today, the Jekyll Island Club Resort is a spectacular combination of Gilded Age glamor and modern luxury, seamlessly blending eye-catching architecture, classic Southern charm, outdoor recreation, and American history into a single, vibrant experience. The resort is a member of Historic Hotels of America and is a National Historic Landmark. In 2003, the Jekyll Island Club Resort was named one of America's "Dozen Distinctive Destinations'' by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The historic Jekyll Island Club offers 159 guest rooms, with four dozen spread among three historic cottages; four restaurants and bars, chief among them the AAA Four Diamond-rated Grand Dining Room; enhanced meeting, wedding, and event spaces; and a wealth of onsite recreation.

In the Summer of 2017, the Resort added the Jekyll Ocean Club, an all-suite contemporary hotel with endless views of the Atlantic Ocean. The only oceanfront boutique hotel on Jekyll Island welcomes travelers with beach-inspired design, expansive living spaces, and a wealth of amenities, including an oceanfront restaurant, Eighty Ocean Kitchen and Bar, a stylish beachfront swimming pool, and indoor and outdoor venues sized for small meetings and gatherings. For general information or accommodations at the Jekyll Island Club Resort, visit .

