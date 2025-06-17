DAVID GIROUX NOMINATED FOR 2025 U.S. MORNINGSTAR OUTSTANDING PORTFOLIO MANAGER AWARD IN ALLOCATION CATEGORY

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Giroux is chief investment officer and head of investment strategy for T. Rowe Price Investment Management. He is best known as portfolio manager of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund (Ticker: PRWCX), his primary role since June 30, 2006. At the end of 2024, Giroux's Capital Appreciation Fund established the longest streak for outperforming peers in its Morningstar category – 17 consecutive years – among any U.S. equity or multi-asset fund under the same portfolio manager.

The Capital Appreciation Fund invests primarily in a blended portfolio of common and preferred stocks as well as fixed income and other securities to help manage risk and preserve principal value. It is classified in Morningstar's Moderate Allocation category, and it carries a 5-star rating from Morningstar overall and for the 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods as of March 31, 20252; it also holds a Morningstar Medalist Rating of Gold.3

The Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence recognize portfolio managers and asset management firms that demonstrate excellent investment skill, the courage to differ from the consensus to benefit investors, and an alignment of interests with the strategies' investors. The Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence award winners are chosen based on research and in-depth qualitative evaluation by Morningstar's Manager Research Group. Methodology for the awards is available here .

Giroux began his investment career in 1998 as an associate analyst at T. Rowe Price. The scope of his investment responsibilities has grown steadily during his tenure with the firm. In addition to the Capital Appreciation Fund, Giroux is portfolio manager or co-portfolio manager of:



T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (Ticker: TCAF)

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity SMA

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation and Income Fund (Ticker: PRCFX) T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF (Ticker: TCAL)

The total assets under management of portfolios under Giroux's leadership is $98.3 billion, including $64.8 billion in the Capital Appreciation Fund, as of March 31, 2025. T. Rowe Price's actively managed portfolios strive to outperform passively managed benchmarks and industry peers through the firm's longstanding practice of conducting rigorous global investment research and asking better questions and using critical thinking in an effort to deliver better outcomes for clients.

QUOTES

Steph Jackson, head of T. Rowe Price Investment Management

"This latest nomination for David in the annual Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence is yet another validation of his remarkable investment acumen and his stellar career. He is a truly special investor, and he is relentlessly driven by doing the very best he can for his shareholders. David has always had tremendous influence within the firm, but this nomination acknowledges his influence and impact in the asset management industry overall. We are grateful to Morningstar and its Manager Research Group for this prestigious recognition."

David Giroux, portfolio manager, Capital Appreciation suite, chief investment officer and head of investment strategy, T. Rowe Price Investment Management

"The Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence are extremely meaningful to me and my team.4 I have always been blessed with tremendous support from my colleagues at T. Rowe Price, and this year is no exception. I share the honor of this nomination with my team, all of whom work incredibly hard on behalf of our clients, and I thank Morningstar for its generous recognition."

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ – GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price serves millions of clients globally and manages US $1.62 trillion in assets under management as of May 31, 2025. About two-thirds of the assets under management are retirement-related. News and other updates can be found on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , and troweprice/newsroom .

Consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this and other information visit troweprice. Read it carefully.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund: The fund is subject to the inherent volatility of common stock investing. Its approach carries the risk that the market will not recognize a security's intrinsic value for a long time or that a stock judged to be undervalued may be appropriately priced. Because of the fund's fixed-income holdings or cash position, it may not keep pace in a rapidly rising market.

Past performance cannot guarantee future results.

1 As of December 31, 2024. Based upon a T. Rowe Price analysis of calendar year returns for all equity and multi-asset funds domiciled in the U.S. with greater than or equal to 17 consecutive years of beating their Morningstar peer group average while under the management of the same portfolio manager. Analysis excludes any portfolios managed by David Giroux in the same manner as the Capital Appreciation strategy. The Morningstar Category system was introduced in 1996, but it includes funds that began operations earlier. The Capital Appreciation Fund is in Morningstar's Moderate Allocation Category.

2 The Overall Morningstar RatingTM for a fund is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and ten-year (if applicable) Morningstar RatingTM metrics.

Morningstar rated the fund 5, 5, and 5 stars among 682, 628, and 490 Moderate Allocation funds for the three-, five-, and ten-year periods (if applicable) ending March 31, 2025, respectively.

The Morningstar RatingTM for funds, or "star rating," is calculated for managed products with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star.

3 The Morningstar Medalist RatingTM is the summary expression of Morningstar's forward-looking analysis of investment strategies as offered via specific investment vehicles using a rating scale of Gold, Silver, Bronze, Neutral, and Negative. The Medalist Ratings indicate which investments Morningstar believes are likely to outperform a relevant index or peer group average on a risk-adjusted basis over time. Investment products are evaluated on three key pillars (People, Parent, and Process) which, when coupled with a fee assessment, forms the basis for Morningstar's conviction in those products' investment merits and determines the Medalist Rating they're assigned. Pillar ratings take the form of Low, Below Average, Average, Above Average, and High. Pillars may be evaluated via an analyst's qualitative assessment (either directly to a vehicle the analyst covers or indirectly when the pillar ratings of a covered vehicle are mapped to a related uncovered vehicle) or using algorithmic techniques. Vehicles are sorted by their expected performance into rating groups defined by their Morningstar Category and their active or passive status. When analysts directly cover a vehicle, they assign the three pillar ratings based on their qualitative assessment, subject to the oversight of the Analyst Rating Committee, and monitor and reevaluate them at least every 14 months. When the vehicles are covered either indirectly by analysts or by algorithm, the ratings are assigned monthly. For more detailed information about these ratings, including their methodology, please go to morningstar/managerdisclosures/.

The Morningstar Medalist Ratings are not statements of fact, nor are they credit or risk ratings. The Morningstar Medalist Rating (i) should not be used as the sole basis in evaluating an investment product, (ii) involves unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause expectations not to occur or to differ significantly from what was expected, (iii) are not guaranteed to be based on complete or accurate assumptions or models when determined algorithmically, (iv) involve the risk that the return target will not be met due to such things as unforeseen changes in management, technology, economic development, interest rate development, operating and/or material costs, competitive pressure, supervisory law, exchange rate, tax rates, exchange rate changes, and/or changes in political and social conditions, and (v) should not be considered an offer or solicitation to buy or sell the investment product. A change in the fundamental factors underlying the Morningstar Medalist Rating can mean that the rating is subsequently no longer accurate.

4 Team members include: Peter Apockotos, associate analyst; Ira Carnahan, portfolio specialist; Taylor Chan, associate analyst; Stephen Chmil, trading; Theresa Fourcade, senior administrative specialist; Gregg Gola, trading; Kevin Klassen, quantitative analysis; Chase Lancaster, trading; Amanda Ludwitzke, quantitative analysis; Jordan McKinnie, quantitative analysis, portfolio management; Todd Nocella, trading; Justin Olsen, quantitative analysis, portfolio management; Vivek Rajeswaran, portfolio management; Carmelo Rubano, trading; Christopher Schubert, trading; Nikhil Shah, quantitative analysis; Farris Shuggi, quantitative analysis, portfolio management; Michael Signore, portfolio management; Brian Solomon, portfolio management; Russell Sterner, portfolio analyst; Tammy Wiggs, trading.

Morningstar's Manager Research Group: Morningstar's Manager Research Group consists of various wholly owned subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc. including, but not limited to, Morningstar Research Services LLC. Morningstar Manager Research provides independent, fundamental analysis on managed investment strategies. Morningstar views are expressed in the form of Morningstar Medalist Ratings, which are derived through research of three key pillars-People, Process, and Parent. The Morningstar Medalist Rating is the summary expression of Morningstar's forward-looking analysis of investment strategies as offered via specific vehicles using a rating scale of Gold, Silver, Bronze, Neutral, and Negative. A global research team issues detailed research reports on strategies that span vehicle, asset class, and geography.

Medalist Ratings are not statements of fact, nor are they credit or risk ratings, and should not be used as the sole basis for investment decisions. A Medalist Rating is not intended to be nor is a guarantee of future performance. This press release is for informational purposes only; references to securities should not be considered an offer or solicitation to buy or sell the securities.

T. Rowe Price Investment Services, Inc., distributor of T. Rowe Price funds and T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc., investment adviser for T. Rowe Price funds, and SMAs. T. Rowe Price Investment Services, Inc and T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc are affiliated companies.

© 2025 T. Rowe Price. All Rights Reserved. T. Rowe Price, Invest With Confidence and the Bighorn Sheep design are collectively and/or apart, trademarks of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group