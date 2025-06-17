Eric Evans, Ph.D., Appointed Chair Of AFFOA's Board Of Directors
"We are honored to welcome Dr. Evans as our new Chair," said Dr. Sasha Stolyarov, CEO of AFFOA. "His extensive expertise in defense innovation and his commitment to fostering collaboration between academia, industry, and government will be invaluable as we continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in functional fabrics technology and manufacturing."
As Chair of AFFOA, Dr. Evans will help lead the organization in its mission to accelerate the development and commercialization of advanced textile technologies that integrate electronics, sensors, and other advanced functionalities. Under his guidance, AFFOA aims to enhance the capabilities of the U.S. workforce and drive economic growth through innovation in textile technology and advanced manufacturing processes.
"I am honored to take on this role at such a pivotal time for AFFOA," said Dr. Evans. "I look forward to working with the very talented team at AFFOA to create new textile and technology capabilities for both defense and civilian applications."
Dr. Evans officially assumed his position as Chair of AFFOA's Board of Directors on May 1, 2025. The organization is excited about the direction and vision he will bring to its initiatives and partnerships, and looks forward to his leadership in shaping the future of advanced textiles.
Dr. Evans has received two Distinguished Public Service Medals from the Secretary of Defense for his leadership of MIT Lincoln Laboratory and the Defense Science Board. He is a Fellow of the IEEE, a Fellow of the AIAA, and a member of the National Academy of Engineering.
About AFFOA
AFFOA is a non-profit, public private partnership and one of the Manufacturing USA Innovation Institutes headquartered in Cambridge, MA. AFFOA's mission is to "Rekindle the domestic textiles industry by leading a nationwide enterprise for advanced fiber & fabric technology development and manufacturing, enabling revolutionary system capabilities for national security and commercial markets." Learn more at affoa.
Contact:
Joshua Rapoza
Director of Communications
AFFOA
Phone: (508)558-6682
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE AFFOA
Legal Disclaimer:
