2025 US-International Halal Expo & Summit Strengthens Opportunities In The U.S. Halal Market

An exhibitor showcasing halal products at the Halal Expo & Summit 2024

Panel at the Halal Summit 2024

Palestine Drinks exhibit at the Halal Expo 2024

Fostering Strategic Partnerships in a Multi-Billion Dollar Halal Market

- Marwan AhmadFAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 6th edition of the US-International Halal Expo & Summit is set on November 5 and 6, 2025, moving to a brand-new venue at the Tinley Park Convention Center in the Chicago area. The move reflects the event's rapid growth and increasing prominence. This milestone edition will welcome a surge of interest from leading US and international halal companies eager to showcase their products and services, network with industry peers, and explore new business opportunities.The US halal market is experiencing remarkable growth in food, beverage, cosmetics, finance, tourism and other sectors, creating vast opportunities for businesses to innovate and expand. Recognizing excellence within this dynamic industry, the event annually honors top halal companies during the prestigious Halal Awards Ceremony-a highlight that celebrates leadership and innovation.Founder Marwan Ahmad highlighted the excitement surrounding the event:"We are thrilled to bring the 2025 Halal Expo & Summit to a new, larger venue to accommodate the tremendous growth in the halal sector. Interest from both US-based and global companies has never been higher, signaling the expanding influence and demand for halal products and services across multiple industries."Reflecting on the impact of the 2024 event , Mona Ahmad, CEO of Mona's Curryation, shared:"It was our first time attending and exhibiting at the Halal Expo 2024 and Alhamdulillah we were so happy to be amongst others who were in the halal space. We made many connections, learned from others during the numerous panels, promoted our brand, and left with leads that Inshallah will help our business grow."Amer Abubakar, CEO of Palestine Drinks and BLB Virginia, added:"This event has been absolutely amazing. We successfully partnered with 32 restaurants across the US. Thank you to the organizers of this event and we look forward to next year's event."The 2025 US-International Halal Expo & Summit promises to be the most influential gathering of halal businesses and professionals to date. Industry stakeholders are encouraged to register early and be part of this exciting chapter in halal commerce.

