Eczema Re-Listed As Eligible Condition For Department Of Defense's Peer-Reviewed Medical Research Program For Fiscal Year 2025

NOVATO, Calif., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant victory for eczema patients and thanks to the advocacy of National Eczema Association (NEA) Ambassadors, eczema has been included as an eligible condition for funding under the Department of Defense's Peer-Reviewed Medical Research Program (PRMRP) for Fiscal Year 2025. This decision, made by Congress, will pave the way for much-needed eczema research.

This is the first time since Fiscal Year 2023 that eczema has been eligible for this crucial funding source. Kristin Belleson, NEA CEO, states that "this accomplishment would not have been possible without the tireless advocacy of NEA Ambassadors and grassroots advocates." Ambassadors met with members of Congress during NEA's annual Virtual Hill Day and throughout the year to make the case for increased funding opportunities for eczema research.

NEA Ambassador Jiwon Park shared that she "is thrilled to see eczema once again included in the PRMRP. As someone who lives with this condition, Jiwon strongly believes in the power of research –noting that "it's the key to unlocking better treatments and a brighter future for patients living with eczema."

The Department of Defense's PRMRP funding opens the door for groundbreaking research that could lead to new treatments and critical discoveries in eczema. By investing in innovation, this program aims to advance scientific understanding of eczema, accelerate progress toward improved care, and ultimately enhance the health and well-being of both service members and the millions of individuals affected by eczema across the United States. However, this investment is at risk with the recent funding cut. NEA stakeholders urge Congress to restore the program to its $370 million funding level and ensure eczema remains included in Fiscal Year 2026.

About National Eczema Association

Founded in 1988, the National Eczema Association (NEA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and the largest patient advocacy organization serving the over 31 million Americans who live with eczema and those who care for them. NEA provides programs and resources to elevate the diverse lived experience of eczema, and help patients and caregivers understand their disease, actively engage in their care, find strength in one another – and improve their lives. Additionally, NEA advances critical eczema research and partners with key stakeholders to ensure the patient voice is represented and valued in education, care and treatment decision-making. The eczema community is at an exciting juncture, with increased recognition of the seriousness and burden of eczema and a surge in scientific interest and development of new treatments. Bolstered by NEA's strategic plan, Blueprint 2025 , we are driving toward the ultimate vision: a world without eczema. Learn more at NationalEczema .

SOURCE National Eczema Association

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED