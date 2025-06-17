Georgia Hosts 1St Regional Olympiad On Azerbaijani Language (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The First Regional Olympiad in the Azerbaijani language was held for the first time among students of Azerbaijani-speaking schools organized by the Integration Center for Georgian Azerbaijanis (GAIM), the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan told Trend .

More than 300 students from 116 Azerbaijani-speaking schools in Tbilisi, Gardabani, Dmanisi, Bolnisi, Marneuli and Kakheti regions participated in the Olympiad.

Speaking at the awarding ceremony for the students, GAIM Executive Director Murad Muradov, Head of Department of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Jahid Kazimov, Responsible Officer of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Georgia Javid Maharramov and others highly appreciated the organization of the Olympiad.

It was observed that these occurrences function to safeguard the national identity of Azerbaijanis residing in Georgia, enhance educational initiatives in their mother tongue, and fortify social cohesion.



Muradov articulated that the primary objective of the Olympiad is to enhance the visibility of our indigenous language, facilitate an in-depth exploration of its nuances, and ensure its preservation for the benefit of subsequent generations.



He also indicated that such occurrences will be perpetually executed.



Aygul Isayeva, the principal architect of the Maarif organization and a prominent youth advocate, articulated that the Olympiad encompassed an unprecedentedly expansive geographical scope for the inaugural iteration.



It was observed that the inquiries were formulated by educators operating within Azerbaijani educational institutions, and to facilitate transparency in the adjudication of laureates, the assessment was executed by pedagogues from alternative schools.

The final round of the Olympiad, in which 105 students participated, took place on June 14 at the Azerbaijan House in Marneuli with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan and the organization of the GAIM.

The winners were presented with valuable gifts, and other participants were awarded certificates.