KAC Upgraded To Secure Jordan Valley's 'Efficient' Irrigation System-Abu Soud

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Northern Jordan Valley, June 17 (Petra) – Minister of Water and Irrigation, Raed Abu Soud, checked on the progress in implementing concrete works on the northern part of King Abdullah Canal (KAC)'s development and rehabilitation project.The upgrade operations extend 13 kilometers and cost JD11 million and aim to reduce water loss and improve "efficiency" of the irrigation system.During his inspection tour, Abu Soud noted the government is making "utmost" efforts to empower the Kingdom's agricultural sector and provide water and "appropriate" conditions to support farmers, especially in the Jordan Valley, which is Jordan's food basket.The minister highlighted the importance of enabling this sector to "effectively" contribute to national development and achieve goals of the Economic Modernization Vision, in cooperation with the Kingdom's private sector.The minister also called for "optimally" using irrigation water by reducing technical and administrative losses, developing the irrigation system in the Jordan Valley, and enhancing "efficiency" of technical capabilities.These steps, he stated, would be used by Jordan Valley Authority (JVA)'s personnel to enhance monitoring and prevent any illegal use of the KAC's water.The minister noted this project falls within the JVA's "strategic" plans, aimed to achieve "sustainable" development, provide "greater" quantities of irrigation water, reduce losses, and provide "better" services to farmers across the Jordan Valley area.The project will contribute to providing approximately 5.5 million cubic meters of fresh water, which would be used for drinking and irrigation purposes after completing maintenance work in the canal's northern part, he pointed out.According to a ministry statement, the project seeks to support JVA in reducing water loss in the canal's northern part, extending from Adasiya region to Pumping Station 14.The renovation process also includes construction of the canal's inner lining barrier with reinforced concrete after repairing damaged sections and rehabilitating all hydraulic facilities.The statement indicated that the plan is part of efforts to reduce loss and achieve the national water sector strategy to achieve global standards in efficiency and management.