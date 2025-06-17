About Fresh And Neighborhood Healthcare Partner To Launch Innovative Fresh Connect Produce Prescription Pilot To Improve Health Outcomes For Diabetic Patients

BOSTON, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today About Fresh , a non-profit dedicated to advancing social innovation at the intersection of food and healthcare systems, announced a partnership with Neighborhood Healthcare, a network of Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) in Southern California, to improve health outcomes for 300 diabetic and pre-diabetic patients by providing them with up to $120 per month via the Fresh Connect platform for six months to purchase fresh produce. This program builds on the growing recognition of the role of nutrition in chronic disease management.

Developed by About Fresh, Fresh Connect combines a prepaid card system with a HIPAA-compliant platform, enabling healthcare providers to fund nutritious food for patients and measure its impact on health outcomes. The prepaid Fresh Connect card can be used at over 13,000 retail locations nationwide, including major grocery chains like Walmart, Kroger, and Albertsons. The card automatically recognizes eligible food items, ensuring a seamless, dignified shopping experience, and empowers patients to make healthier choices.

According to the American Diabetes Association, 1.2 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year. Food insecurity is a major risk factor for type 2 diabetes and those experiencing it often have limited access to affordable, nutritious food, increasing their reliance on processed, high-calorie options that can contribute to the development or worsening of diabetes.

Made possible through support from Kaiser Permanente's funds at the East Bay Community Foundation and the California Community Foundation, this initiative is a first step in a broader effort to address diet-related health disparities, improve overall health, and increase access to healthy foods. The program's main objectives include reducing A1c levels, decreasing body mass index (BMI), lowering blood pressure, and improving overall nutrition. The program also aims to increase patient satisfaction with their care.

"Proper nutrition is essential to overall health, and Kaiser Permanente is proud to support initiatives that directly address food insecurity and chronic disease. Fresh Connect's produce prescription program aligns with our focus on combatting hunger, improving nutrition, and preventing diet-related diseases," said Pam Schwartz, executive director for Community Health at Kaiser Permanente. "We believe this program can create lasting change that will improve the quality of life for its participants, as well as serve as a model for similar initiatives nationwide."

"The intent of this Food Prescription pilot program is to help patients enrolled in our Healthy Star program achieve BMI and A1C goals by providing access to the fresh, healthy food their medical providers recommend," said Dr. Edgar Bulloch, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Neighborhood Healthcare. "We are grateful for the support and partnership from Kaiser Permanente and Fresh Connect. Removing access barriers and providing patient education that enhances understanding food's impact on achieving their health goals will help participating patients live happier, healthier lives."

"Through this collaboration, we're not just providing patients with produce, but with an opportunity to take control of their health," said Josh Trautwein, CEO of About Fresh. "About Fresh combines a convenient, dignified shopping experience with a rigorously tested implementation model that easily scales. By addressing the root causes of chronic conditions like diabetes, we're paving the way for a future where food is recognized as a powerful therapeutic tool by healthcare. This program is a step toward creating lasting, sustainable change in the communities we serve."

Fresh Connect and About Fresh

Fresh Connect enables healthcare organizations to cover the cost of fresh food for patients where they already shop, helping improve health outcomes and support overall wellbeing. Composed of a prepaid debit card and a HIPAA-compliant program management application, Fresh Connect empowers patients who are experiencing food insecurity with the convenience and agency to purchase culturally connected, fresh food that supports their health. With a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of over 80, Fresh Connect is a "world class" product that has served tens of thousands of cardholders nationwide.

Fresh Connect is the signature program of About Fresh. Founded in 2013, About Fresh is a Boston-based nonprofit organization committed to expanding access to the high-quality, fresh food that is vital to people's health, wellbeing, and culture. About Fresh combines technology, food retail experience, and data-driven advocacy to expand access to fresh, culturally relevant food for people who need it most. To learn more about the Fresh Connect program, please visit: or ShopFreshConnect .

About Neighborhood Healthcare

Neighborhood Healthcare provides quality, compassionate, whole-person care to everyone, regardless of their circumstance, throughout San Diego and Riverside Counties. We go above and beyond in serving those in need with high integrity, professionalism, and in the spirit of collaboration, just as we did when founded more than 50 years ago. In doing so, we dedicate ourselves to improving community health so everyone can live happy and healthy lives.

Media Contact:

Michele Fox

[email protected]

Phone: 781.248.9455

SOURCE About Fresh

