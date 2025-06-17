Cyderes Doubles Down On Growth: Welcomes New CRO And CMO Strengthening Mission To Help Customers 'Be Everyday Ready' Against Evolving Threats

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seasoned go-to-market leaders will scale identity-first managed security services across a growing worldwide customer base

TORONTO / LONDON / KANSAS CITY, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyderes , a leader in identity-first managed security services, is reinforcing its commitment to global growth and innovation with two key executive hires: Josh Locker as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Joshua Leatherman as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Together, they will expand Cyderes' footprint, strengthen its partner-centric sales model, and amplify demand for the company's award-winning services. This will bolster the company's expansion and deepen its market presence, further enhancing its ability to help clients Be Everyday ReadyTM against the evolving cyber threat landscape.

"These appointments represent a vital strategic investment for Cyderes that aligns perfectly with how we're looking to grow the company and further our mission,” said Chris Schueler, CEO of Cyderes, "These leaders bring the enterprise experience and market expertise we need to deliver identity-first managed security services that our clients expect and their leadership will be instrumental in scaling our preemptive cybersecurity solutions, driven by cutting-edge agentic AI capabilities."

As a company trusted by Fortune 100 enterprises, Cyderes' unique identity-first approach empowers organizations to gain unparalleled visibility and control over their digital identities, significantly reducing their attack surface. This foundational strategy, combined with advanced AI capabilities, enables Cyderes to deliver truly preemptive cybersecurity by identifying and neutralizing threats before they impact business operations. This vital work has earned the company several recent partner accolades, including Google Cloud Security Partner of the Year and SailPoint Services Partner of the Year.

Josh Locker, Chief Revenue Officer

Locker's career spans over 30 years in the technology and cybersecurity industry. He spent over 16 of those years at Motorola working in their semiconductor products sector serving in leadership roles across manufacturing and engineering departments. After transitioning to the cybersecurity arena, Locker first started at Business Security Solutions and then spent 12 years with Optiv Security where he held a variety of sales leadership roles across their commercial, enterprise and strategic segments including Regional Director, Area Vice President, Senior Vice President and Executive Vice President. As no stranger to the security industry, Josh has worked to build high-performing organizations that consistently deliver enterprise revenue growth in technology, consulting and managed services and has been a long-time observer to Cyderes' evolution from competitor to differentiated industry leader. His decision to join the company is a strategic validation of the company's market position and vision of how to deliver the best customer experience.

“Cyderes has all the ingredients - identity-first MDR, AI innovation, and elite operators - to redefine what 'managed security' means for global enterprises,” Locker said.“I'm excited to partner with our ecosystem and customer community to accelerate that vision.”

Joshua Leatherman, Chief Marketing Officer

Leatherman brings extensive experience in transformative growth-marketing leadership. As CMO of Service Express since 2011, he built demand-generation and sales-development engines that sustained double-digit annual growth, increasing revenue by over 10x. Guided by a people-first philosophy, he fostered a high-engagement culture with exceptional team retention and promotion. At Cyderes, Leatherman will apply his expertise to differentiate and amplify the company's Everyday Ready message, elevate market awareness of its identity-first security solutions, and build scalable programs that keep customers ahead of evolving threats.

“Cyderes sits at the confluence of two unstoppable trends: identity-centric security and AI-powered operations,” Leatherman said.“We will tell that story with the clarity and data that CISOs demand - while equipping our sales teams and partners to translate interest into customer value.”

These appointments mark a critical step in Cyderes' continued growth. With an expanding footprint, world-class cyber operators, advanced AI-driven capabilities, and strategic leadership, Cyderes is committed to helping organizations of all sizes protect the information that matters most. With these new additions to the leadership team, the company is putting progress first to continue its mission to deliver cutting-edge security services that stop threats.

About Cyderes:

Cyderes is a global cybersecurity partner built for today's relentless threatscape, empowering organizations to "Be everyday ready ."

Founded in 2003, Cyderes quickly became an industry-leading identity-first Cyber Defense and Response provider, recognized as a Leader in the Forrester WaveTM for Managed Security Services Providers. Our award-winning managed security services, identity and access management (IAM), AI-powered platforms, seasoned cyber operators, and a 24/7 global footprint help enterprise customers manage cyber risk at all levels. With operating centers in the US, Canada, the UK, and India, Cyderes continues to set the gold standard for excellence in cybersecurity, arming organizations with the people, platforms, and perspective they need to stay ahead of evolving threats.

