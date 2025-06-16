Cresilon Announces International Distribution Agreement For VETIGEL With Mccarthy Vet

Revolutionary hemostatic gel for veterinary surgeons available in Canada through leading veterinary supply company

NEW YORK, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresilon Inc. ("Cresilon"), a Brooklyn-based biotechnology company focused on hemostatic medical device technologies, today announced it has entered into a distribution agreement for VETIGEL® to be sold directly to veterinary surgeons in Canada through McCarthy Vet, a full-service veterinary marketing, supply and distribution company exclusively serving veterinarians in the Canadian animal health industry.

VETIGEL , a revolutionary plant-based hemostatic gel that instantly stops and controls bleeding, is now available for veterinarian surgeons across Canada through McCarthy Vet. The agreement with McCarthy Vet, a family-owned and operated company that has exclusively served the Canadian veterinary community for over 60 years, is Cresilon's first veterinary distribution partnership in Canada.

"Our partnership with McCarthy Vet will help us provide more veterinary surgeons with an innovative hemostatic gel that significantly improves the standard of care for pets and animals," said VETIGEL National Sales Manager Brittany Boysen. "VETIGEL has been used by thousands of veterinarians around the world and helps veterinary clinics and animal hospitals save time, reduce operating costs, and improve patient outcomes."

Since the product's debut in 2021, veterinary surgeons across North America, Europe, and Asia have increasingly used VETIGEL as the fastest and most effective hemostatic agent when treating animals for traumatic wounds and routine and complex surgical procedures, including dental extractions, liver biopsies, tumor and mass removals, cleft palate repairs, and amputations. To date, the plant-based hemostatic gel for veterinary surgeons has been used in more than 60,000 surgical procedures worldwide.

As McCarthy Vet expands its portfolio through a new partnership with VETIGEL, the company remains focused on delivering the solutions today's veterinary professionals need most. This collaboration reflects its ongoing promise to bring innovative products to market that offer meaningful clinical value, ease of use, and better outcomes for patients.

As a flowable hemostatic gel, VETIGEL offers veterinary surgeons a safe and efficient way to control bleeding across a wide range of surgical procedures and wound geometries. The veterinary hemostatic agent is biocompatible, non-animal derived, and made with an innovative blend of plant polymers that form an instant mechanical barrier to stop bleeding on contact. Once the bleeding is controlled, VETIGEL can be easily removed without disturbing the underlying clot or left in the body to resorb.

VETIGEL is supplied in a pre-filled syringe, easy-to-use, and requires no preparation or special storage conditions. For more information about VETIGEL, visit . For more information about McCarthy Vet, visit .

About Cresilon

Cresilon® is a Brooklyn-based biotechnology company that develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic medical devices utilizing the company's proprietary hydrogel technology. The company's plant-based technology has revolutionized the current standard by stopping bleeding in seconds. The company's current and future product lines target trauma care, biosurgery, and animal health. Cresilon's mission is to save lives. For more information about Cresilon, which was named to Fast Company's annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, ranking No. 1 in the medical devices category, visit .

About McCarthy Vet

McCarthy Veterinary Supplies has proudly served Canadian Veterinarians for over 60 years. McCarthy is committed to bringing clinics the most innovative products, expertise, and service to improve the health of animals, and thereby improve the lives of those who care for them.

McCarthy is based in Alberta, Canada, with reps exclusively serving veterinarians in every province from coast to coast.

SOURCE Cresilon

