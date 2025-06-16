Can Pakistan's Shaheen-III Hit Tel Aviv? Iran Claims Pak Will Launch Nuclear Strike On Israel If Attacked

A senior Iranian official has claimed that Pakistan will launch a nuclear strike on Israel if Tel Aviv attacks Iran with nuclear weapons.

The statement comes amid growing tensions in the region, as Israeli strikes target Iranian nuclear and military sites, triggering retaliatory missile attacks from Tehran.

#BREAKING: Pakistan gives Nuclear bomb Threat to Israel via Iran.“Pakistan told Iran that“if Israel drops a nuclear bomb in Tehran, we will drop a nuclear bomb on them”, Iranian National Security Council member Mohsen Rezaei during a TV Interview earlier today. twitter/Ew95xs9fVM

- Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 15, 2025

'Pakistan ready to respond with nuclear weapons'

Mohsen Rezaei, a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) general and member of Iran's National Security Council, said in an interview on Iranian state television that Pakistan had given Iran a firm assurance.

“Pakistan has told us that if Israel uses nuclear missiles, we will also attack it with nuclear weapons,” Rezaei claimed.

Pakistan's military has not officially commented on this statement. However, the country's Shaheen-III missile, with a range of 2,700 km, is capable of reaching Israeli territory and is considered operational within Pakistan's strategic forces.

While Rezaei's comments have stirred debate, Pakistan has not made any public declaration regarding the use of nuclear weapons. His statement appears to reflect a strategic warning amid the intensifying conflict rather than a confirmed military pact.

Pakistan's support for Iran amid Israeli strikes

Pakistan has openly supported Iran in recent days following Israeli attacks on Iranian sites. On June 14, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif called for Muslim unity against Israel in the National Assembly.

“Israel's aggression is not only against Iran but also targets Yemen and Palestine. If we don't unite, all Muslim nations may face similar threats,” Asif warned.

He urged Muslim countries maintaining diplomatic relations with Israel to cut them immediately and called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to draft a joint action plan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed solidarity with Iran during a phone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Sharif condemned Israel's actions as violations of Iran's sovereignty and a threat to peace, urging the United Nations to intervene.

Conflict continues to escalate

As hostilities escalate, Israeli airstrikes have damaged Iranian nuclear and military infrastructure. In response, Iran has launched missile strikes on Israeli positions. Both countries have suffered casualties, but official figures remain unclear.

Iran's leadership has warned that its military has undisclosed capabilities and strategies that could be revealed if the conflict worsens.