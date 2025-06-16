403
Sudan calls on its citizens in Iran to evacuate
(MENAFN) Sudan’s transitional government has mandated the urgent evacuation of its nationals from Iran, following a sharp escalation in hostilities between Tehran and Israel. The country, itself embroiled in a fierce conflict with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April 2023, is now moving to protect its citizens abroad.
Sudanese Prime Minister Kamil Idriss communicated the evacuation order during a phone call with Sudan’s ambassador to Iran, Abdel Aziz Hassan Salih, according to reports from a state-run Sudan news agency. The Prime Minister instructed the ambassador to “attend to the Sudanese community, assess their conditions, and work on the safe evacuation of all nationals in coordination with the relevant authorities.”
The evacuation order comes amid a recent wave of Israeli airstrikes targeting Iran, including an attack on a uranium enrichment site in Natanz and the assassination of several high-ranking military and nuclear personnel. Iran retaliated with ballistic missile launches directed at Israel.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the strikes as a necessary move to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, following accusations by the International Atomic Energy Agency that Iran violated non-proliferation agreements. Tehran condemned the attacks as unprovoked aggression and politically driven accusations.
